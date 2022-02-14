Two fatal weekend accidents in Cobb County

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating two fatal accidents that occurred over the weekend.

The first accident, on South Cobb Drive, was described in the public information release as follows:

Cobb County Police Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) investigators responded to a fatal crash on South Cobb Drive west of Cobb Parkway on Saturday, February 12, 2022 that occurred at 4:09 p.m. Preliminary information indicates that a red 1997 Honda Prelude being driven by 19-year-old Edwin Gutierrez of Marietta, was eastbound on South Cobb Drive approaching Cobb Parkway. A white 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 37-year-old Antti Toivonen of Marietta, was westbound on South Cobb Drive west of Cobb Parkway. Gutierrez lost control of the Honda while negotiating a left curve. As the car spun out it crossed into the westbound lanes where the right side of the Honda crashed into the front of the Ford. Gutierrez was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Toivonen was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Advertisement Investigators believe Gutierrez was racing another vehicle when he lost control. Anyone with information is asked to call 77-499-3987.

The second fatal accident, on I-75 south of Delk Road, was described in the public information as follows:

Cobb County Police STEP unit is investigating a second crash from the weekend. This one occurred on I-75 southbound south of Delk Road on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 8:31 p.m. Preliminary information indicates that a silver 2003 Toyota Camry, occupied by two 18-year-olds, was stopped on I-75 southbound in the 4th lane from the left. A red 2016 Kenworth T680, pulling a 53-feet trailer, driven by 56-year-old Sean Fletcher of Plantation, Florida, was southbound in the 4th lane from the left. The front of the Kenworth crashed into the rear of the Toyota. The Toyota was pushed across two lanes of travel into the 1st lane where it came to a stop. The Kenworth continued south and was brought to a stop by Fletcher on the eastern shoulder of the interstate. The two 18-year-olds were both ejected from the Toyota. The driver was transported to Wellstar Kennestone with serious injuries. The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fletcher was transported to Wellstar Kennestone with complaint of minor injury.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”