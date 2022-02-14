The National Weather Service issued another alert warning of high fire conditions for north and central Georgia, including Cobb County.

Relative humidity below 25 percent, combined with dry fuel will lead to the conditions for the spread of fire.

A separate alert singled out northeast Georgia, which is likeliest to have the highest winds in the region, leading to the rapid spread of any fires that do start.

The alert stated:

While relative humidity values may not reach 25 percent in the higher elevations of far northeast Georgia, winds will be highest in this area, from northwest at 10-15 mph with isolated gusts up to 25 mph.

Here is the special weather statement from the NWS:

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 332 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022 GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>039-041>062-066>076-078>086- 089>098-102>113-150000- Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns- Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow- Cherokee-Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Madison-Polk-Paulding-Cobb- North Fulton-Gwinnett-Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Wilkes- Haralson-Carroll-Douglas-South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton- Newton-Morgan-Greene-Taliaferro-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Clayton- Spalding-Henry-Butts-Jasper-Putnam-Hancock-Warren-Troup- Meriwether-Pike-Upson-Lamar-Monroe-Jones-Baldwin-Washington- Glascock-Jefferson-Harris-Talbot-Taylor-Crawford-Bibb-Twiggs- Wilkinson-Johnson-Emanuel-Muscogee-Chattahoochee-Marion-Schley- Macon-Peach-Houston-Bleckley-Laurens-Treutlen-Stewart-Webster- Sumter-Dooly-Crisp-Pulaski-Wilcox-Dodge-Telfair-Wheeler- Montgomery-Toombs- 332 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022 … HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND DRY FUELS… Relative humidity values of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours Monday afternoon into the evening. While relative humidity values may not reach 25 percent in the higher elevations of far northeast Georgia, winds will be highest in this area, from northwest at 10-15 mph with isolated gusts up to 25 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.