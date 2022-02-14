Starting a YouTube Channel workshop at the Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center

The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center branch of the Cobb Public Library has amazing recording studios, both for audio and video.

This Wednesday, February 16, and the following Wednesday February 23, the Sewell Mill Library Creative Studios will show you how to set up your own YouTube channel. On both dates the time is between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Here are the details that were posted to the Cobb Library website:

So you want to start a YouTube Channel? This program will go over everything that you need to know in order to start your channel! We will discuss things such as coming up with a name for your channel, recording your videos, as well as software to edit your video. The program will be held in the Sewell Mill Library Creative Studios, and is intended for ages 14 and up. For more information, call the Creative Studios at 770-509-4988

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.