Jamerson Road collision leaves one dead, one injured

According to a public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Jamerson Road at Nevilly Way Sunday evening at 7:14 p.m.

One driver was killed and another taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is described in the public information release as follows:

Per investigators, a white 2008 Nissan 350Z was traveling west on Jamerson Road approaching Nevilly Way. A white 2012 Kia Forte was traveling east on Jamerson Road. The driver of the Nissan lost control and crossed into the eastbound lanes in front of the Kia. The front of the Kia collided with the right side of the Nissan. The Nissan caught fire after impact. Bystanders assisted the driver out of the Nissan before the vehicle became fully engulfed. Bystanders also used a vehicle to pull the Kia away from the burning Nissan to prevent the Kia from catching fire. The driver of the Kia was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by responding fire personnel. The driver of the Nissan was identified as 17-year-old Kayleigh S. Neste of Kennesaw. She was transported by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Kia was a 16-year-old female. She was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, and anyone with information about it is asked to phone the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”