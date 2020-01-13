Gasoline price fell two cents in GA over past week

According to a press release from Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia prices at the pump fell two cents over the past week, bringing the statewide average to $2.44 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

“While there is still clear geopolitical tension in the Middle East at this time, there appears to be no immediate threat to crude supply domestically or globally that can support a sustained increase to crude oil prices or domestic wholesale gasoline prices,” said Waiters. “Pump prices will likely decline moving into the week, assuming that no further actions increase tension in the region.”

Cobb county gas prices

The AAA website has the price of regular unleaded in Cobb County at an average of $2.419 per gallon, about two cents lower than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

National factors in gasoline price

According to AAA’s press release:

Today’s national average is$2.58, which is the same as last week, 1 cent less than last month, and 34 cents more than this time last year. Wholesale gas prices and crude prices saw temporary, reactive spikes as a result of increased tension between the U.S. and Iran after the U.S. announced that it killed Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani last week. Tensions have since eased, with the U.S. announcing new economic sanctions on Iran instead of additional military strikes, helping to calm the market.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

AAA explains it’s methodology for collecting data on gasoline prices at the pump as follows: