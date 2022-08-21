Georgia gasoline prices keep falling, in keeping with the national trend

Georgia gasoline prices have continued to fall on low demand, now standing at $3.435 by AAA’s estimate at the time of publication of this article.

The price of regular unleaded gasoline in Cobb County remained higher than the statewide average at $3.587, but comparable to other counties in the core of metro Atlanta.

Here is a chart of gasoline

After hitting the recent peak on June 15 at an average of $4.499 for a gallon of regular unleaded, Georgia prices have steadily dropped.

In an article entitled “The Gas Price Limbo: How Low Will it GO,” AAA attributed the drop to stable oil prices plus low demand.

“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, quoted in the article linked above. “But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”

National trends consistent

The table below from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows the prices for regular unleaded in the first three weeks of August in different parts of the country.

All regions are experiencing the fall in prices.

Here are the prices over time from the EIA, broken down by selected states and cities: