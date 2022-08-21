Hot Topics

Georgia gasoline prices keep falling, in keeping with the national trend

TOPICS:
Gasoline pump resting in its cradleGasoline pump (Photo Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 21, 2022

Georgia gasoline prices have continued to fall on low demand, now standing at $3.435 by AAA’s estimate at the time of publication of this article.

The price of regular unleaded gasoline in Cobb County remained higher than the statewide average at $3.587, but comparable to other counties in the core of metro Atlanta.

Here is a chart of gasoline

After hitting the recent peak on June 15 at an average of $4.499 for a gallon of regular unleaded, Georgia prices have steadily dropped.

Advertisement

In an article entitled “The Gas Price Limbo: How Low Will it GO,” AAA attributed the drop to stable oil prices plus low demand.

“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, quoted in the article linked above. “But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”

The table below from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows the prices for regular unleaded in the first three weeks of August in different parts of the country.

All regions are experiencing the fall in prices.

08/01/2208/08/2208/15/22week agoyear ago
U.S.4.1924.0383.938-0.10.764
East Coast (PADD1)4.0943.9673.856-0.1110.818
New England (PADD1A)4.4384.3214.171-0.151.116
Central Atlantic (PADD1B)4.3614.2734.17-0.1030.988
Lower Atlantic (PADD1C)3.8363.6853.577-0.1080.632
Midwest (PADD2)4.0363.8513.755-0.0960.701
Gulf Coast (PADD3)3.6933.5353.428-0.1070.582
Rocky Mountain (PADD4)4.5114.3534.213-0.140.54
West Coast (PADD5)5.1594.9994.914-0.0850.957
West Coast less California4.8184.6734.572-0.1010.961

Here are the prices over time from the EIA, broken down by selected states and cities:

08/01/2208/08/2208/15/22week agoyear ago
California5.4725.2985.218-0.080.962
Colorado4.3184.083.89-0.190.267
Florida3.8733.6933.569-0.1240.592
Massachusetts4.3984.3284.202-0.1261.176
Minnesota4.143.9733.877-0.0960.862
New York4.3594.2614.173-0.0881.027
Ohio3.8893.6533.562-0.0910.56
Texas3.653.4973.39-0.1070.56
Washington4.8924.7544.67-0.0840.869
Cities
Boston4.4784.3734.255-0.1181.219
Chicago4.8544.6594.499-0.161.104
Cleveland3.8723.6833.594-0.0890.533
Denver4.2023.9883.834-0.1540.214
Houston3.7163.5623.412-0.150.63
Los Angeles5.4265.2445.159-0.0850.959
Miami3.9833.7963.655-0.1410.673
New York City4.2624.1534.027-0.1260.908
San Francisco5.5995.4545.445-0.0091.057
Seattle5.0044.8864.811-0.0750.895
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles