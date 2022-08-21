Cobb County weather forecast for Monday August 22

The National Weather Service forecasts a high likelihood of rain here in Cobb County on Monday August 22 with a high near 80.

Extended forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

July 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from normal Precipitation











2022-07-01 83 74 78.5 -1.6 0.01 2022-07-02 91 72 81.5 1.3 0 2022-07-03 92 73 82.5 2.2 0.59 2022-07-04 93 73 83 2.6 1.69 2022-07-05 93 73 83 2.5 0.15 2022-07-06 94 77 85.5 4.9 T 2022-07-07 94 76 85 4.4 T 2022-07-08 94 74 84 3.3 0.02 2022-07-09 88 74 81 0.2 0.04 2022-07-10 87 72 79.5 -1.3 0.17 2022-07-11 81 72 76.5 -4.4 T 2022-07-12 88 73 80.5 -0.5 0 2022-07-13 91 74 82.5 1.5 0.25 2022-07-14 90 73 81.5 0.5 0 2022-07-15 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2022-07-16 90 71 80.5 -0.6 0 2022-07-17 90 73 81.5 0.4 0 2022-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 0.15 2022-07-19 87 69 78 -3.2 0.59 2022-07-20 92 74 83 1.8 T 2022-07-21 79 72 75.5 -5.7 0.11 2022-07-22 90 71 80.5 -0.7 0.13 2022-07-23 91 71 81 -0.2 T 2022-07-24 93 74 83.5 2.2 0 2022-07-25 91 74 82.5 1.2 0 2022-07-26 92 74 83 1.8 0 2022-07-27 93 74 83.5 2.3 0 2022-07-28 91 75 83 1.8 0.01 2022-07-29 94 75 84.5 3.3 0.23 2022-07-30 90 72 81 -0.2 0.03 2022-07-31 92 71 81.5 0.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

