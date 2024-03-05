Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, with a high near 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to patchy dense fog that is possible through 9 a.m in east central Georgia. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are also expected in the region today. But severe weather is not expected.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Today

Showers, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 65. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers, mainly before 5 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 56. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-02-01 63 33 48 2.2 0 2024-02-02 70 41 55.5 9.5 0 2024-02-03 62 46 54 7.8 0 2024-02-04 50 42 46 -0.3 0.51 2024-02-05 59 42 50.5 4 0.07 2024-02-06 65 40 52.5 5.8 0 2024-02-07 59 37 48 1.1 0 2024-02-08 56 39 47.5 0.4 0 2024-02-09 63 47 55 7.7 0 2024-02-10 66 56 61 13.5 0.06 2024-02-11 68 60 64 16.3 0.59 2024-02-12 61 49 55 7.1 2.25 2024-02-13 57 41 49 0.9 T 2024-02-14 66 37 51.5 3.2 0 2024-02-15 69 41 55 6.5 0 2024-02-16 65 50 57.5 8.7 0 2024-02-17 57 36 46.5 -2.5 0.01 2024-02-18 53 31 42 -7.2 0 2024-02-19 62 39 50.5 1 0 2024-02-20 62 37 49.5 -0.2 0 2024-02-21 66 38 52 2 0 2024-02-22 70 44 57 6.8 0 2024-02-23 68 54 61 10.6 0.18 2024-02-24 66 43 54.5 3.8 0 2024-02-25 64 34 49 -1.9 0 2024-02-26 73 44 58.5 7.3 0 2024-02-27 73 56 64.5 13.1 T 2024-02-28 75 44 59.5 7.8 0.22 2024-02-29 53 38 45.5 -6.3 0

Period of Record: Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-04Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-04Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-04Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-04Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”