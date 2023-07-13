Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, July 13, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, July 13, 2023, with a high near 91 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that will be possible across portions of central Georgia this afternoon and evening.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary

Date Temperature Precipitation Maximum Minimum Average Departure 2023-06-01 84 64 74 -1.1 0 2023-06-02 87 68 77.5 2.1 0 2023-06-03 89 67 78 2.4 0 2023-06-04 82 68 75 -0.8 0.52 2023-06-05 84 64 74 -2 0 2023-06-06 90 68 79 2.8 T 2023-06-07 90 69 79.5 3.1 0 2023-06-08 85 70 77.5 0.9 0 2023-06-09 85 66 75.5 -1.3 0 2023-06-10 87 63 75 -2 0 2023-06-11 84 67 75.5 -1.7 0.67 2023-06-12 81 66 73.5 -3.9 0.18 2023-06-13 79 63 71 -6.6 0 2023-06-14 76 67 71.5 -6.2 0.84 2023-06-15 82 68 75 -2.9 0 2023-06-16 88 71 79.5 1.4 0 2023-06-17 90 69 79.5 1.2 0 2023-06-18 86 69 77.5 -0.9 T 2023-06-19 78 67 72.5 -6.1 1 2023-06-20 85 70 77.5 -1.2 0.03 2023-06-21 76 66 71 -7.9 0.37 2023-06-22 81 65 73 -6 0.05 2023-06-23 85 69 77 -2.2 0 2023-06-24 88 67 77.5 -1.8 0 2023-06-25 92 68 80 0.6 0.67 2023-06-26 91 67 79 -0.6 0 2023-06-27 89 72 80.5 0.8 0 2023-06-28 90 70 80 0.2 0 2023-06-29 92 72 82 2.1 0 2023-06-30 90 72 81 1 0.05 Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending

at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area. What does the National Weather Service do? The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NWS describes its role as follows: “The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. “These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”