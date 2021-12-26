Cobb weather December 26

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see partly sunny skies here in Cobb County with a high near 71 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

New Year’s Day A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.