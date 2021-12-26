Cobb seniors: workshop on building a personal financial organizer

If you’re a senior citizen in Cobb County interested in getting your documents and financial papers organized, there’s going to be a free workshop at the Tim Lee Senior Center on January 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. until noon.

The center is located at 3332 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066.

There is no charge for the event, but registration is required. You can register by phoning 770-509-4900.

The following notice about the event was posted on the Cobb County government Facebook page:

Learn how to build a personal financial organizer at a workshop at the Tim Lee Senior Center, Wednesday Jan. 5, 11 a.m. – noon. You’ll hear about the importance of keeping track of your documents, get tips on gathering information and how to organize your personal folder. This program is presented by Edward Jones. There is no charge. Registration is required at: 770-509-4900

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.