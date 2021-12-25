Cobb County locations for recycling Christmas trees

Christmas trees and decorations that stay up until July 4th are a much joked-about thing, but if you want to make certain your tree gives back to the Earth through recycling, there are a number of locations around the county where you can drop them off, where they will be put through chippers for use as mulch.

Just make sure you’ve removed the decorations!

The following was posted to the Keep Cobb Beautiful news page on the Cobb County website:

Bring One for the Chipper is the state of Georgia’s annual Christmas tree recycling program. As a Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation affiliate, Keep Cobb Beautiful works with sponsors to organize the recycling event for Cobb County. These sponsors include: The Home Depot, The Davey Tree Expert Company, TAG Grinding Services Inc., and Cobb County Parks. Numerous local sponsors and volunteers also make contributions and provide in-kind services. Since its inception, the program has recycled an estimated 6 million Christmas trees state wide. The mulch from these trees has been used for playgrounds, local government beautification projects, and individual yards. To receive free mulch from these trees, please email KeepCobbBeautiful@cobbcounty.org The Chipper program involves the entire community and countless volunteers. If you or your group would like to volunteer with us on January 8, 2022, (10:00 AM- 2:00 PM) to collect trees at one of the designated areas, please contact us! There is no limit on the amount of trees that can be dropped off. Trees must be stripped of all decorations. No “Flocked” trees can be accepted as it is hazardous to wildlife. Bring your live Christmas tree from 12/25/2021 – 01/08/2022 to one of the participating Home Depots or the 1 participating Cobb County Park.

HOME DEPOT LOCATIONS:

3355 Cobb Pkwy 770-917-8425

Acworth, GA 30101

1200 East-West Connector 770-941-9600

Austell, GA 30106

2350 Dallas Hwy 770-792-6858

Marietta, GA 30064

4101 Roswell Road NE 770-977-9700

Marietta, GA 30062

449 Roberts CT NW 770-424-1309

Kennesaw, GA 30144

3605 Sandy Plains Road 770-971-2470

Marietta, GA 30066

1062 Richard Sailors Pkwy 770-222-3619

Powder Springs, GA 30127

1655 Shiloh Road 770-421-1245

Kennesaw, GA 30144

1 PARK LOCATION:

Please note that only one (1) Cobb County Park will be accepting trees this year. That location is:

*Fullers Park

3499 Robinson Rd

Marietta, GA 30067

*Fullers Park will accept trees at the lot down the street on Robinson Road close to intersection of Robinson Farms Drive.

PLEASE NOTE: NO FLOCKED TREES. PLEASE REMOVE ALL DECORATIONS, MESH, & STRINGS PRIOR TO PLACING LIVE TREE IN DESIGNATED AREA.