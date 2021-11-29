Kennesaw to host Menorah Lighting on the fifth night of Hanukkah

The City of Kennesaw will partner with the Chabad of Kennesaw to host a Menorah Lighting in Depot Park on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.

Depot Park is located at 2828 Cherokee Street.

Hannukah, which began at sundown last night, lasts eight days until the evening of Monday December 6.

The press release from Kennesaw gives the following description of Hanukkah, also known as the “Festival of Lights”:

This will be the fifth night of Hanukkah. The eight-day Jewish holiday commemorates the Jewish Maccabees’ military victory over Syrian-Greek oppression more than 2,000 years ago. During Hanukkah, Jews across the world celebrate the miracle of light that burnt for eight days out of a single-days-worth of oil found in the Temple. One Hanukkah candle is lit the first night and an additional candle is lit each successive night. The holiday is a celebration of religious freedom and hope.

For more information, visit https://kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

