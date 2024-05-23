Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, May 23, 2024, with a high near 86 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook due to expected scattered thunderstorms.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 67 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers between 4 a.m and 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Memorial Day

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 23, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 83 95 in 1941 56 in 1967 Min Temperature M 63 72 in 2019 40 in 1883 Avg Temperature M 73.0 83.0 in 1941 52.5 in 1892 Precipitation M 0.11 3.03 in 1980 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 12 in 1892 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 8 18 in 1941 0 in 2002 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 81.9 80.2 85.5 in 1962 71.5 in 1954 Avg Min Temperature 64.8 60.2 65.7 in 1899 51.0 in 1954 Avg Temperature 73.3 70.2 75.3 in 1899 61.2 in 1954 Total Precipitation 1.05 2.60 9.72 in 2003 0.19 in 1881 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 20 110 in 1917 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 190 140 245 in 1899 22 in 1954 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 67.7 65.7 70.3 in 2017 58.3 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 48.5 45.8 50.5 in 2017 38.4 in 1940 Avg Temperature 58.1 55.8 60.4 in 2017 48.8 in 1940 Total Precipitation 25.08 20.23 36.20 in 1929 9.70 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2541 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 298 223 373 in 2012 60 in 1973

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-22

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-22

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-22

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-21

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-19

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”