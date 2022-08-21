Movie Monday at the Switzer Library features “Spiderman: No Way Home”

The selection for August 22 in the Switzer Library’s Movie Monday series is “Spiderman: No Way Home.” The movie lasts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and patrons are encouraged to bring a bag lunch or snacks.

The event is sensory-friendly, and guests are welcome to move around and talk. Closed captions will be displayed with the movie.

Seating is limited, so visit this link to register.

The library website describes the movie as follows:

August 22nd Featured Film: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021-Rated PG-13 148 minutes) For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who have ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.