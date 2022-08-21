Ioana Bovo-Nicolescu appointed director of Cobb Senior Services

Ioana Bovo-Nicolescu has been appointed as the new director of Senior Services for Cobb County. She was approved for the position at the August 9 meeting of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, and her appointment was effective on that date.

County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris said in introducing her to the BOC, “It is with pleasure that I recommend to this appointment of Ioana Bovo-Nicolescu as our senior services director.”

“She has extensive experience in the field of human services, including 15 years experience within an area nonprofit which focuses on social services, where she coordinated and managed many agency programs and operations as well as writing and managing grants,” McMorris said.

“She has been with the county for few years as well, since 2016, as our budget specialist and grants manager before advancing to the Human Services Division in 2019,” she said. “That particular division includes oversight of our senior transportation program, case management, nutrition, in-home services, veterans programs, RSVP AmeriCorps for seniors, volunteer services, and as I mentioned before, grants.”

Advertisement

The motion to approve the appointment passed 5-0.

The county described her background in its weekly newsletter as follows:

Bovo-Nicolescu has served Senior Services since 2016, most recently as the manager of its Human Services Division. Before joining the Cobb family, she worked with Special Needs Cobb (formerly Right in the Community) for 15 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in human services from Kennesaw State University and is pursuing a master’s in public administration through The University of Texas. Bovo-Nicolescu also completed certificates in gerontology at KSU and local government management with The University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to its mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.