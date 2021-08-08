Cobb Senior Wellness Center offers class in decluttering

Cobb County posted an announcement on it’s Facebook page about a class in decluttering available to Cobb residents aged 55 and older to be held at the Senior Wellness Center at 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta next Thursday.

The class is entitled “When Less is More,” and further details and a registration link are available on the announcement reprinted below:

The Senior Wellness Center can help you with your clutter during a free “When Less is More” class 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug, 12. Advance registration is required. Have a closet full of clothes but nothing to wear? Successfully decluttering and organizing your closet could expand your wardrobe when you identify key clothing pieces every wardrobe should have. Bonita Prigmore, with Medicare and Other Red Tape, will show you how it’s done, as well as discuss where to sell unwanted items and how to let go of sentimental things. Register online at myactivecenter.com. The center is located at 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta. Call 770-528-5355 for more information. This event is for those aged 55 and older.

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.