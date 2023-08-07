North Georgia State Fair schedules Senior Day for adults 55+

Cobb Senior Services announced that the popular Senior Day is returning to the North Georgia State Fair.

The details and schedule were in the following notice:

Cobb County Senior Services is once again partnering with the North Georgia State Fair for Senior Day! Adults age 55+ are invited on Friday, September 22 for a morning of fun and free activities.

Admission, parking, and special activities for seniors are FREE and will take place from 9 am – 1 pm before the fair opens; when the fair opens at 4pm, everyone age 55+ gets in FREE.

The schedule includes:

8:00 am: Breakfast (while supplies last)

9:00 am – 1:00 pm: Petting Zoo and Barn 9:00 am – 1:00 pm: Non-commercial exhibit hall

10:00 am: Bingo

11:00 am – 1:00 pm: Ride the Georgia Mountain Lift

11:00 am – 1:00 pm: Food vendors open for lunch (on your own)

11:00 am: Rosaire’s Royal Racers

11:30 am: Sea Lion Splash

12:00 pm: Ready Go Dog Show

12:00 pm: Bingo

The North Georgia State Fair takes place at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta, GA 30008. More information about the senior activities may be obtained at https://www.cobbseniors.org or 770- 528-5355. For information about the fair, visit https://www.northgeorgiastatefair.com or call 770-528-8989 after September 4th .

About Cobb County Senior Services

Cobb County Senior Services manages a wide range of services for residents of Cobb County who are 55 years of age and older.

The agency is headquartered at the Senior Wellness Center, located at 1150 Powder Springs Street Marietta, GA 30064.

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.