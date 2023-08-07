Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in Cobb and other metro counties until 8 p.m. Monday August 7

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8 p.m. EDT this afternoon and evening for the following counties:

BANKS BARROW BARTOW CATOOSA CHATTOOGA CHEROKEE CLARKE COBB DADE DAWSON DEKALB DOUGLAS FANNIN FLOYD FORSYTH FULTON GILMER GORDON GWINNETT HALL HARALSON JACKSON LUMPKIN MORGAN MURRAY NEWTON OCONEE PAULDING PICKENS POLK ROCKDALE TOWNS UNION WALKER WALTON WHITE WHITFIELD

A hazardous weather outlook accompanying the severe thunderstorm watch has the following additional information:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.



.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…



Northern Georgia has an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) of

thunderstorms with damaging winds between 3 PM and 10 PM today.

This risk area includes the Atlanta Metro. The strongest storms

may produce 50 to 70 mph wind gusts, with isolated gusts near 80

mph not out of the realm of possibility. Winds of this magnitude

may cause widespread tree and power line damage if they

materialize. Please heed any warnings issued for your area.



A Heat Advisory is in place across central Georgia from noon to 8

PM today due to expected heat indices in the 105 to 110 degree

range. Be sure to take the necessary steps to stay cool and

hydrated.





.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…



There is a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for thunderstorms with

damaging winds in central Georgia on Tuesday.



Periods of thunderstorm activity will continue through next

Sunday. The highest storm chances will occur during the afternoon

and evening hours each day.





.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…



Spotter activation will not be needed through tonight.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

