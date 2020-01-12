Serious injury collision on Powder Springs Road

According to a public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury collision that occurred on Powder Springs Road near Kimberly Drive this afternoon.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

Per investigators, a grey 2016 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling south on Powder Springs Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the northbound lanes. The Chevrolet collided with a silver 2011 Toyota RAV4. The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey D. Lincoln of Dallas, Georgia. He was transported by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota was identified as 49-year-old Maria A. Pineda-Chacon of Marietta. She was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The collision is under investigation, and if you have information about it you are asked to phone the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”