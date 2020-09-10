Fatal crash on I-75 near Delk Road

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP Unit) is investigating a fatal crash on I-75 southbound.

The accident occurred this afternoon north of the Delk Road interchange.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

The on-scene investigation revealed that a 2019 GMC Terrain was traveling southbound and collided with a 2019 Mercedes Sprinter van driven by 28 year-old Andres Galan-Marquez of Sandy Springs. As a result of the crash, the 2019 GMC Terrain left the roadway impacting a concrete bridge pillar. The male driver of the GMC was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin. The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact STEP Investigator St. Onge at (770) 794-5352.