“Did I hear right? You’re looking for a doggy to take home? Come over here and let’s talk!”: Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day

The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is Ziggy.
According to the shelter, Ziggy is a large, docile, mixed pitbull-type dog.
Ziggy becomes available for adoption on December 13, 2022.
The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Cobb County Animal Shelter’s website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
ZIGGY (52) – 052
Name ZIGGY (52)
Animal Id 641224
Species DOG
Gender NEUTERED MALE
Breed BULLY BREEDS/PIT BULL TYPE
Breed type MIXED BREED
Color BLACK/WHITE
Coat SHORT HAIR
Age 3 YEARS
Health GOOD
Height
Weight 57 lbs.
Ears 1 UP/1 DOWN
Eyes
Tail LONG
Size LARGE
Status IN SHELTER
Rabies tag #
Adoptable No
Eligible adoption date Dec 13, 2022
Behavioral Characteristics
Temper DOCILE
Intake Information
Date acquired Dec 6, 2022
How acquired STRAY WITH IDENTIFICATION
Kennel # COBB COUNTY ANIMAL
Section MAIN KENNEL
Cage # 052
Unit A
Address
City MARIETTA
Shelter status ACTIVE
Adoption procedures
Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:
“To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
“We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.
“No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4:30.p.m.).
“View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.”