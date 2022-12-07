“Did I hear right? You’re looking for a doggy to take home? Come over here and let’s talk!”: Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day

The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is Ziggy.

According to the shelter, Ziggy is a large, docile, mixed pitbull-type dog.

Ziggy becomes available for adoption on December 13, 2022.

The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Cobb County Animal Shelter’s website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog .

Advertisement

ZIGGY (52) – 052

Name ZIGGY (52)

Animal Id 641224

Species DOG

Gender NEUTERED MALE

Breed BULLY BREEDS/PIT BULL TYPE

Breed type MIXED BREED

Color BLACK/WHITE

Coat SHORT HAIR

Age 3 YEARS

Health GOOD

Height

Weight 57 lbs.

Ears 1 UP/1 DOWN

Eyes

Tail LONG

Size LARGE

Status IN SHELTER

Rabies tag #

Adoptable No

Eligible adoption date Dec 13, 2022

Behavioral Characteristics

Temper DOCILE

Intake Information

Date acquired Dec 6, 2022

How acquired STRAY WITH IDENTIFICATION

Kennel # COBB COUNTY ANIMAL

Section MAIN KENNEL

Cage # 052

Unit A

Address

City MARIETTA

Shelter status ACTIVE

Adoption procedures

Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:

“To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.

“We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.

“No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4:30.p.m.).

“View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.”