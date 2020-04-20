Motorcyclist killed on Austell Road

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car Friday afternoon on Austell Road just north of Milford Church Road.

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the April 17 accident occurred at 2:15 p.m.

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the name of suspects and defendants until a guilty verdict or guilty plea occurs. Since charges are pending, the name of the driver of the auto has been omitted.]

The public information release from Sgt. Delk describes the accident as follows:

36-year-old [name redacted] of Marietta was driving a gray 2016 Dodge Charger southbound on Austell Road. She began to turn left to enter the parking lot at 2909 Austell Road (Milford Crossing Shopping Center), and her vehicle collided with a white 2017 Honda CRF1000 motorcycle being operated northbound on Austell Road in the left lane by 47-year-old Steven Winiarczyk of Dallas. Winiarczyk was ejected from the motorcycle onto the roadway in the northbound lanes of Austell Road. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries and he later succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, April 18 and was pronounced deceased at 1:37 p.m.

[Name redacted] was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.