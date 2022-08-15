15-year-old Kennesaw juvenile pedestrian struck by auto, sustaining life-threatening injuries

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, Cobb’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is assisting the Kennesaw Police Department in investigating an incident in which a 15-year-old was hit by the driver of a 1981 Toyota Land Cruiser, causing life-threatening injuries to the juvenile pedestrian.
The accident occurred at Kennesaw Due West Road and Westover Way yesterday, August 24, at about 5:07 p.m.
View Larger Map
Investigators state that the juvenile was attempting to cross Kennesaw Due West Road against the light. The driver of the Toyota, a 62-year-old Kennesaw resident was approaching the intersection and struck the juvenile.
The juvenile was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
The STEP Unit
The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:
“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following information about the city on Kennesaw’s QuickFacts page:
|Kennesaw city, Georgia
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|NA
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|NA
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|33,036
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|29,783
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|7.4%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|23.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|10.3%
|Female persons, percent
|52.2%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|61.7%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|23.4%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.4%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.1%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.5%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|52.1%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2,100
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.2%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|67.5%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$215,800
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,536
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$433
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,347
|Building permits, 2020
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|13,030
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.62
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|83.4%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|22.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|97.9%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|95.7%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|93.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|5.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|14.6%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|71.4%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|66.8%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|109,733
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|104,760
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|550,659
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|840,389
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$27,118
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|34.2
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$72,972
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$35,220
|Persons in poverty, percent
|12.5%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2019
|X
|Total employment, 2019
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2018
|X
|All firms, 2012
|3,908
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|1,894
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|1,651
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|1,337
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|2,384
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|341
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|3,361
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,155.1
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|9.44
|FIPS Code
|1343192