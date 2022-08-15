Hot Topics

15-year-old Kennesaw juvenile pedestrian struck by auto, sustaining life-threatening injuries

Detail of Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit vehicle in article about fatal accident on I-75Detail of Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit vehicle (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 25, 2022

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, Cobb’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is assisting the Kennesaw Police Department in investigating an incident in which a 15-year-old was hit by the driver of a 1981 Toyota Land Cruiser, causing life-threatening injuries to the juvenile pedestrian.

The accident occurred at Kennesaw Due West Road and Westover Way yesterday, August 24, at about 5:07 p.m.


Investigators state that the juvenile was attempting to cross Kennesaw Due West Road against the light. The driver of the Toyota, a 62-year-old Kennesaw resident was approaching the intersection and struck the juvenile.

The juvenile was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following information about the city on Kennesaw’s QuickFacts page:

Kennesaw city, Georgia
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)NA
Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)NA
Population, Census, April 1, 202033,036
Population, Census, April 1, 201029,783
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.4%
Persons under 18 years, percent23.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent10.3%
Female persons, percent52.2%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent61.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)23.4%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.0%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.4%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.1%
Two or More Races, percent6.5%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent52.1%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202,100
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.2%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202067.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$215,800
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,536
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$433
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,347
Building permits, 2020X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202013,030
Persons per household, 2016-20202.62
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202083.4%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202022.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202095.7%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202093.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20205.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent14.6%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202071.4%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202066.8%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)109,733
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)104,760
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)550,659
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)840,389
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$27,118
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202034.2
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,972
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$35,220
Persons in poverty, percent12.5%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2019X
Total employment, 2019X
Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2018X
All firms, 20123,908
Men-owned firms, 20121,894
Women-owned firms, 20121,651
Minority-owned firms, 20121,337
Nonminority-owned firms, 20122,384
Veteran-owned firms, 2012341
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20123,361
Geography
Population per square mile, 20103,155.1
Land area in square miles, 20109.44
FIPS Code1343192
