15-year-old Kennesaw juvenile pedestrian struck by auto, sustaining life-threatening injuries

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, Cobb’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is assisting the Kennesaw Police Department in investigating an incident in which a 15-year-old was hit by the driver of a 1981 Toyota Land Cruiser, causing life-threatening injuries to the juvenile pedestrian.

The accident occurred at Kennesaw Due West Road and Westover Way yesterday, August 24, at about 5:07 p.m.

Investigators state that the juvenile was attempting to cross Kennesaw Due West Road against the light. The driver of the Toyota, a 62-year-old Kennesaw resident was approaching the intersection and struck the juvenile.

The juvenile was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following information about the city on Kennesaw’s QuickFacts page:

