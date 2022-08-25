Georgia Symphony Orchestra announces #GSOGiveBack initiative to help fund local school music programs

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) distributed the press release below announcing that they will give money to local school music programs that partner with them in the #GSOGiveBack initiative:

(Marietta, Ga. August 24, 2022) The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) announces the launch of the #GSOGiveBack Initiative that awards money to music programs in the metro-Atlanta area. During their 2022-23 Season, the GSO promises to give money back to music programs that partner with them through the #GSOGivesBack initiative.

“We want to partner with the community to invest in local schools,” says Susan Stensland, Interim Co-Executive Director, “This initiative perfectly aligns with our mission to enrich our community and to instill and fulfill a lifelong appreciation for the arts.”

Participating programs will receive 15% of all ticket sales associated with their organization throughout the entire season. The Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season is their largest yet, with more concerts and performances than ever! The season opener is the “Brass Splash” event on September 10th at 8 p.m. Participants will receive their donations at the end of the season, when ticket sales are finalized.

Advertisement

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra is set to begin their 72nd season with 9 concerts and 14 performances, including matinee options. Concerts will feature the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, the GSO Chorus, and the GSO Jazz ensembles.

For more information or to see if your music program qualifies to participate, email info@georgiasymphony.org or call 770-615-2908

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra began in 1951 with the formation of the Marietta Music Club.

According to the GSO website:

The music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home on 383 Church Street in Marietta would establish the foundations for what would evolve over the next sixty-plus years. Talented local musicians would come together to create and share wonderful music with audiences. From 1955 until 1989, Betty Shipman Bennett conducted the orchestra through this long period of development. The music club grew to become the Marietta Community Symphony.

The orchestra was later renamed the Cobb Symphony as more professional musicians were added to the staff, and in 2011 it became the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO states as its mission:

The mission of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is to enrich our community through accessible, high quality musical and educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts.