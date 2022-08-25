Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday August 25

The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m., here in Cobb County on Thursday August 25, with a high near 80 degrees.

According to the NWS, the forecast is for “South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

There is a hazardous weather outlook in effect for Cobb County due to

What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for August 25?

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

What will the weather look like in the upcoming week?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from normal Precipitation











2022-07-01 83 74 78.5 -1.6 0.01 2022-07-02 91 72 81.5 1.3 0 2022-07-03 92 73 82.5 2.2 0.59 2022-07-04 93 73 83 2.6 1.69 2022-07-05 93 73 83 2.5 0.15 2022-07-06 94 77 85.5 4.9 T 2022-07-07 94 76 85 4.4 T 2022-07-08 94 74 84 3.3 0.02 2022-07-09 88 74 81 0.2 0.04 2022-07-10 87 72 79.5 -1.3 0.17 2022-07-11 81 72 76.5 -4.4 T 2022-07-12 88 73 80.5 -0.5 0 2022-07-13 91 74 82.5 1.5 0.25 2022-07-14 90 73 81.5 0.5 0 2022-07-15 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2022-07-16 90 71 80.5 -0.6 0 2022-07-17 90 73 81.5 0.4 0 2022-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 0.15 2022-07-19 87 69 78 -3.2 0.59 2022-07-20 92 74 83 1.8 T 2022-07-21 79 72 75.5 -5.7 0.11 2022-07-22 90 71 80.5 -0.7 0.13 2022-07-23 91 71 81 -0.2 T 2022-07-24 93 74 83.5 2.2 0 2022-07-25 91 74 82.5 1.2 0 2022-07-26 92 74 83 1.8 0 2022-07-27 93 74 83.5 2.3 0 2022-07-28 91 75 83 1.8 0.01 2022-07-29 94 75 84.5 3.3 0.23 2022-07-30 90 72 81 -0.2 0.03 2022-07-31 92 71 81.5 0.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

