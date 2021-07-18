Acworth to host “Eyes of Freedom” tribute to veterans

The City of Acworth and Georgia Funeral Care & Cremation Services will host The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial.

The nationally traveling tribute will be in Acworth from July 29-31, and will located at the Tanyard Creek Overlook at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street.

The mission of the tribute is to “Honor the service and sacrifice of all who answer our Nation’s call.”

According to the announcement posted on the Acworth website:

The memorial exhibition features 23 life-sized portraits of the fallen Marines and Navy Corpsman of Lima Company. Their eyes reflect the thousands of men and women who have given their lives and served our Nation. Their own boots stand at the base of their portraits, creating a tangible representation of their sacrifice.

This exhibition will be free and open to the public.

The schedule for viewing the exhibit is as follows:

Thursday, July 29, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 30, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 31, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

More information about the Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial is available at www.limacompanymemorial.org.

“The Acworth Bureau of Tourism authority would like to thank Cobb Travel & Tourism and Hummingbird Hideaway for their support in hosting this event.”

Background

The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company is a tribute to 23 Marines from the Columbus Ohio-based 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines reserve company who were killed in Iraq. The 3/25 suffered some of the highest casualties of the Iraq war, including a heavy toll from roadside bombs.

The website for Eyes of Freedom describes the beginning of the tribute as follows:

Then-Columbus resident Anita Miller, artist and creator of The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial, has truly birthed something larger than life. Like so many people in Ohio who heard of the Lima Company tragedies in 2005, her heart tore for the families of the fallen. Two months later, she awoke in the middle of the night with a vision of the completed Memorial standing in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda. Anita would work for the next two and a half years to make it a reality. In May 2008 the Lima Company Memorial was unveiled in the Statehouse Rotunda, just as the vision foretold.