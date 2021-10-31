Marietta Cobb Museum of Art will host final Martinis and Music Night of 2021 on Nov 12

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announced its final Martinis and Music Night for the year.
The following was posted on the City of Marietta website:
MARIETTA – The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is pleased to host its final Martinis and Music Night of 2021 on November 12th from 5:30pm – 8:30pm.
Sarah Nova will be providing entertainment for guests at the final Martinis and Music Night of 2021 on November 12th. Carriage House Catering will be serving hors d’oeovres and there will be a cash bar.
Guests will enjoy our two current exhibitions, Georgia Clay Council, MCMA Juried Exhibition and Randy Bacon- The Road I Call Home. For more information about each exhibitions, please visit mariettacobbartmuseum.org.
This event is open to the public from 5:30 until 8:30 pm, admission is $10 per person; MCMA members get in free. Tickets are sold at the door. Consider becoming a member, when you arrive, to enjoy this event and others for free!
