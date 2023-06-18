Metro Montage XXIII juried exhibition opens at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art on July 1

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement to its website, about this year’s juried art show at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art:

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is excited to announce the opening of its juried exhibition, “Metro Montage XXIII,” on July 1, 2023.

“Metro Montage,” the Museum’s annual juried exhibition, showcases all kinds of art from across the country in terms of genre, medium, style, subject matter, concept and technique.

The exhibition features works of fine art by contemporary artists highlighting the diversity and skill in our nation’s culture.

“Metro Montage XXIII” will be distributed throughout the Museum’s galleries on both floors.

Admission for members is free; guests are $10.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are sold at the door. Light refreshments will be catered by Carriage House Catering, and a cash bar will be available.

For more details on the exhibition and the opening night reception, visit mariettacobbartmuseum.org.

About the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is housed in a building that was once a U.S. Post Office that opened in 1910.

In 1963 the main branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library occupied the building.

In the early 1950s the Marietta Women’s Club formed the Fine Arts Club of Marietta. In 1983 the name was changed to the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center, and in 1986 the museum gained non-profit status and afterwards began development of the museum in its current location.

According to the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art website:

In 1989, the Main Branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library vacated the Post Office building on Atlanta Street, moving into a newly erected building on Roswell Street. During this same time in September, the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center changed its name to the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art.

On April 5, 1990 the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art officially took over the original Post Office building chosen by the Cobb County Commission.