Chalk art + craft beer = Marietta’s Chalktoberfest

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announced the return of its Chalk Art and Craft Beer Festival, Chalktoberfest, to be held on October 8-9, 2022 on Marietta Square.

The announcement on the City of Marietta website described the festivities as follows:

Chalktoberfest is a weekend for the whole family to enjoy. Professional chalk artists from across the USA, Mexico, and Europe, take their talents to the streets of Marietta Square. Enjoy your afternoon watching the working chalk artists create their masterpieces, listening to local bands performing in Glover Park, supporting local food trucks, and arts & craft vendors in the beautiful Marietta Square. There will be a Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 8th and a Community Chalk Competition on Sunday, October 9th. The Chalk Festival is free to attend!

The Craft Beer Festival is held on Saturday October 8, 2022 from 12:00pm – 5:00pm on West Park Square. Enjoy unlimited samples of over 120 different kinds of brew from dozens of local companies and 25 varieties of wine. You also get a souvenir cup! Walk around with your brew and experience the chalk art popping off the ground as artists complete their 3D and 2D pieces. Buy your Craft Beer Festival tickets online early to save money! It is best to purchase your tickets ahead of time to avoid longer wait times and higher ticket prices. 2021 was a sell-out, so get your tickets soon! Visit chalktoberfest.com to purchase your tickets now. All proceeds support the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art and their mission of “building community through art.” Check www.chalktoberfest.com regularly for updates!

About the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is housed in a building that was once a U.S. Post Office that opened in 1910.

In 1963 the main branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library occupied the building.

In the early 1950s the Marietta Women’s Club formed the Fine Arts Club of Marietta. In 1983 the name was changed to the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center, and in 1986 the museum gained non-profit status and afterwards began development of the museum in its current location.

According to the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art website :

In 1989, the Main Branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library vacated the Post Office building on Atlanta Street, moving into a newly erected building on Roswell Street. During this same time in September, the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center changed its name to the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art.

On April 5, 1990 the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art officially took over the original Post Office building chosen by the Cobb County Commission.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia



People



Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2% Female persons, percent 49.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 53.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2678 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.6% Housing Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 44.0% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $310,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,856 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $526 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,145 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24148 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 77.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 23.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 86.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 88.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.0% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.2% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 61.2% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 264544 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1584232 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1129407 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1976915 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $33,875 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 28.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $59,594 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $36,112 Persons in poverty, percent 14.1% Businesses All firms, 2012 10501 Men-owned firms, 2012 4934 Women-owned firms, 2012 4186 Minority-owned firms, 2012 4286 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 5502 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 1015 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 8663 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 2451.4 Land area in square miles, 2010 23.08