Cobb County School District 7th place in total SAT scores, 8th in reading/writing, 10th in Math

The 2022 SAT scores are out, and Cobb County School District ranked 7th in the state for total SAT scores (tying with Walker County), 10th place for math (tying with Bremen City), and 8th place for reading and writing.

We’ve taken the top 20 scores in each category: total score mean, reading and writing, and math, and created three tables sorted by rank for each.

Top performers in total score mean

District Number of test takers Total score mean Evidence-based reading and writing mean Math mean Decatur City Schools 309 1196 615 581 Forsyth County Schools 2,788 1172 589 583 Oconee County Schools 488 1147 582 565 Catoosa County Schools 67 1141 584 557 Buford City Schools 246 1133 568 565 Fayette County School District 1,009 1132 571 561 Cobb County School District 4,813 1111 566 545 Walker County Schools 24 1111 577 534 Bremen City Schools 106 1106 561 545 Jefferson City Schools 188 1102 553 549 Fulton County Schools 4,317 1101 557 544 Screven County Schools 27 1099 552 547 Columbia County Schools 1,127 1098 559 539 Gwinnett County Public Schools 7,727 1097 551 546 Lumpkin County Schools 97 1092 561 532 Cherokee County School District 1,696 1091 553 538 Rome City Schools 113 1086 550 536 Effingham County Schools 348 1085 550 535 Marietta City Schools 252 1084 551 533 Pierce County Schools 89 1083 543 540

Evidence-based reading and writing scores

Decatur City Schools 309 1196 615 581 Forsyth County Schools 2,788 1172 589 583 Catoosa County Schools 67 1141 584 557 Oconee County Schools 488 1147 582 565 Walker County Schools 24 1111 577 534 Fayette County School District 1,009 1132 571 561 Buford City Schools 246 1133 568 565 Cobb County School District 4,813 1111 566 545 Bremen City Schools 106 1106 561 545 Lumpkin County Schools 97 1092 561 532 Columbia County Schools 1,127 1098 559 539 Fulton County Schools 4,317 1101 557 544 Harris County Schools 145 1079 557 522 Putnam County Schools 44 1071 555 516 Brantley County Schools 72 1058 555 503 Jefferson City Schools 188 1102 553 549 Cherokee County School District 1,696 1091 553 538 Screven County Schools 27 1099 552 547 Floyd County Schools 131 1077 552 525 Gwinnett County Public Schools 7,727 1097 551 546

Math mean

Forsyth County Schools 2,788 1172 589 583 Decatur City Schools 309 1196 615 581 Oconee County Schools 488 1147 582 565 Buford City Schools 246 1133 568 565 Fayette County School District 1,009 1132 571 561 Catoosa County Schools 67 1141 584 557 Jefferson City Schools 188 1102 553 549 Screven County Schools 27 1099 552 547 Gwinnett County Public Schools 7,727 1097 551 546 Cobb County School District 4,813 1111 566 545 Bremen City Schools 106 1106 561 545 Fulton County Schools 4,317 1101 557 544 Pierce County Schools 89 1083 543 540 Rabun County Schools 84 1074 534 540 Columbia County Schools 1,127 1098 559 539 Cherokee County School District 1,696 1091 553 538 Rome City Schools 113 1086 550 536 Effingham County Schools 348 1085 550 535 Walker County Schools 24 1111 577 534 Camden County Schools 278 1079 545 534

To see all the state’s 2022 SAT rankings by school district follow this link.

To see the rankings by individual school, follow this link.