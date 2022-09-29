Cobb County School District 7th place in total SAT scores, 8th in reading/writing, 10th in Math

The 2022 SAT scores are out, and Cobb County School District ranked 7th in the state for total SAT scores (tying with Walker County), 10th place for math (tying with Bremen City), and 8th place for reading and writing.
We’ve taken the top 20 scores in each category: total score mean, reading and writing, and math, and created three tables sorted by rank for each.
Top performers in total score mean
|District
|Number of test takers
|Total score mean
|Evidence-based reading and writing mean
|Math mean
|Decatur City Schools
|309
|1196
|615
|581
|Forsyth County Schools
|2,788
|1172
|589
|583
|Oconee County Schools
|488
|1147
|582
|565
|Catoosa County Schools
|67
|1141
|584
|557
|Buford City Schools
|246
|1133
|568
|565
|Fayette County School District
|1,009
|1132
|571
|561
|Cobb County School District
|4,813
|1111
|566
|545
|Walker County Schools
|24
|1111
|577
|534
|Bremen City Schools
|106
|1106
|561
|545
|Jefferson City Schools
|188
|1102
|553
|549
|Fulton County Schools
|4,317
|1101
|557
|544
|Screven County Schools
|27
|1099
|552
|547
|Columbia County Schools
|1,127
|1098
|559
|539
|Gwinnett County Public Schools
|7,727
|1097
|551
|546
|Lumpkin County Schools
|97
|1092
|561
|532
|Cherokee County School District
|1,696
|1091
|553
|538
|Rome City Schools
|113
|1086
|550
|536
|Effingham County Schools
|348
|1085
|550
|535
|Marietta City Schools
|252
|1084
|551
|533
|Pierce County Schools
|89
|1083
|543
|540
Evidence-based reading and writing scores
|Decatur City Schools
|309
|1196
|615
|581
|Forsyth County Schools
|2,788
|1172
|589
|583
|Catoosa County Schools
|67
|1141
|584
|557
|Oconee County Schools
|488
|1147
|582
|565
|Walker County Schools
|24
|1111
|577
|534
|Fayette County School District
|1,009
|1132
|571
|561
|Buford City Schools
|246
|1133
|568
|565
|Cobb County School District
|4,813
|1111
|566
|545
|Bremen City Schools
|106
|1106
|561
|545
|Lumpkin County Schools
|97
|1092
|561
|532
|Columbia County Schools
|1,127
|1098
|559
|539
|Fulton County Schools
|4,317
|1101
|557
|544
|Harris County Schools
|145
|1079
|557
|522
|Putnam County Schools
|44
|1071
|555
|516
|Brantley County Schools
|72
|1058
|555
|503
|Jefferson City Schools
|188
|1102
|553
|549
|Cherokee County School District
|1,696
|1091
|553
|538
|Screven County Schools
|27
|1099
|552
|547
|Floyd County Schools
|131
|1077
|552
|525
|Gwinnett County Public Schools
|7,727
|1097
|551
|546
Math mean
|Forsyth County Schools
|2,788
|1172
|589
|583
|Decatur City Schools
|309
|1196
|615
|581
|Oconee County Schools
|488
|1147
|582
|565
|Buford City Schools
|246
|1133
|568
|565
|Fayette County School District
|1,009
|1132
|571
|561
|Catoosa County Schools
|67
|1141
|584
|557
|Jefferson City Schools
|188
|1102
|553
|549
|Screven County Schools
|27
|1099
|552
|547
|Gwinnett County Public Schools
|7,727
|1097
|551
|546
|Cobb County School District
|4,813
|1111
|566
|545
|Bremen City Schools
|106
|1106
|561
|545
|Fulton County Schools
|4,317
|1101
|557
|544
|Pierce County Schools
|89
|1083
|543
|540
|Rabun County Schools
|84
|1074
|534
|540
|Columbia County Schools
|1,127
|1098
|559
|539
|Cherokee County School District
|1,696
|1091
|553
|538
|Rome City Schools
|113
|1086
|550
|536
|Effingham County Schools
|348
|1085
|550
|535
|Walker County Schools
|24
|1111
|577
|534
|Camden County Schools
|278
|1079
|545
|534
To see all the state’s 2022 SAT rankings by school district follow this link.
To see the rankings by individual school, follow this link.
