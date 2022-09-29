Hot Topics

Cobb County School District 7th place in total SAT scores, 8th in reading/writing, 10th in Math

The logo on front of a Cobb County School District facilityCobb County School District sign (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 29, 2022

The 2022 SAT scores are out, and Cobb County School District ranked 7th in the state for total SAT scores (tying with Walker County), 10th place for math (tying with Bremen City), and 8th place for reading and writing.

We’ve taken the top 20 scores in each category: total score mean, reading and writing, and math, and created three tables sorted by rank for each.

Top performers in total score mean

DistrictNumber of test takersTotal score meanEvidence-based reading and writing meanMath mean
Decatur City Schools3091196615581
Forsyth County Schools2,7881172589583
Oconee County Schools4881147582565
Catoosa County Schools671141584557
Buford City Schools2461133568565
Fayette County School District1,0091132571561
Cobb County School District4,8131111566545
Walker County Schools241111577534
Bremen City Schools1061106561545
Jefferson City Schools1881102553549
Fulton County Schools4,3171101557544
Screven County Schools271099552547
Columbia County Schools1,1271098559539
Gwinnett County Public Schools7,7271097551546
Lumpkin County Schools971092561532
Cherokee County School District1,6961091553538
Rome City Schools1131086550536
Effingham County Schools3481085550535
Marietta City Schools2521084551533
Pierce County Schools891083543540

Evidence-based reading and writing scores

Decatur City Schools3091196615581
Forsyth County Schools2,7881172589583
Catoosa County Schools671141584557
Oconee County Schools4881147582565
Walker County Schools241111577534
Fayette County School District1,0091132571561
Buford City Schools2461133568565
Cobb County School District4,8131111566545
Bremen City Schools1061106561545
Lumpkin County Schools971092561532
Columbia County Schools1,1271098559539
Fulton County Schools4,3171101557544
Harris County Schools1451079557522
Putnam County Schools441071555516
Brantley County Schools721058555503
Jefferson City Schools1881102553549
Cherokee County School District1,6961091553538
Screven County Schools271099552547
Floyd County Schools1311077552525
Gwinnett County Public Schools7,7271097551546

Math mean

Forsyth County Schools2,7881172589583
Decatur City Schools3091196615581
Oconee County Schools4881147582565
Buford City Schools2461133568565
Fayette County School District1,0091132571561
Catoosa County Schools671141584557
Jefferson City Schools1881102553549
Screven County Schools271099552547
Gwinnett County Public Schools7,7271097551546
Cobb County School District4,8131111566545
Bremen City Schools1061106561545
Fulton County Schools4,3171101557544
Pierce County Schools891083543540
Rabun County Schools841074534540
Columbia County Schools1,1271098559539
Cherokee County School District1,6961091553538
Rome City Schools1131086550536
Effingham County Schools3481085550535
Walker County Schools241111577534
Camden County Schools2781079545534

To see all the state’s 2022 SAT rankings by school district follow this link.

To see the rankings by individual school, follow this link.

