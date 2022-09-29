Kennesaw State University School of Dance awarded membership in National Association of Schools of Dance (NASD)

Kennesaw State University reports that its School of Dance has been approved for accreditation and associate membership in the National Association of Schools of Dance (NASD).

The article announcing the approval on the KSU website describes the NASD and its accreditation program as follows:

Founded in 1981, the National Association of Schools of Dance (NASD) is an organization of schools, conservatories, colleges, and universities with over 80 accredited institutional members. It establishes national standards for undergraduate and graduate degrees and other credentials for dance and dance-related disciplines and provides help for institutions and individuals engaged in artistic, scholarly, educational, and other dance-related endeavors.

“With this achievement, the College of the Arts at KSU earns the distinction of having every one of its units nationally accredited,” said Dr. Ivan Pulinkala, Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs and Professor of Dance, in the university’s news release.

According to KSU, its School of Dance is now the largest collegiate dance program in Georgia.

Marsha Barsky, Chair of the Department of Dance, said in the news release, “NASD is the authoritative accrediting agency for dance, and this honor speaks to the quality and integrity of KSU Dance. We will continue to adhere to national standards and follow the Commission’s guidelines and recommendations to maintain excellence in education and training at KSU.”

“National accreditation is a major milestone because it recognizes our significant contributions to the field of study,” said Harrison Long, Interim Dean of the College of the Arts, as quoted in the news release. “The KSU College of the Arts is fortunate to have achieved this high honor in all arts disciplines.”

