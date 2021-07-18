Keep Cobb Beautiful to host 2021 annual household hazardous waste event

Keep Cobb Beautiful will host its annual household hazardous waste event on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 9:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.

It will take place in Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta.

Registration is required, and when you register you’ll be given a suggested time to arrive. Register by following this link.

The event announcement on the Keep Cobb Beautiful website gives the following information about the event:

Recommended arrival time will be assigned during online registration

We strive to keep this event FREE to the public; therefore, we will ENFORCE the limit of 10 gallons of paint per vehicle. Keep Cobb Beautiful has the right to reject items in excess of this amount.

Do not add anything to the paint (i.e., kitty litter, sand)

Paint can be combined in a single can to save space (i.e., you have 2 half cans of latex paint in different colors – this can be poured into one can to make 1 gallon).

No commercial vehicles or waste from businesses

What is household hazardous?

The website of the Cobb County Water Communications and Education Division describes hazardous household waste as follows:

Household Hazardous Wastes (HHW) are products used around the house that contain chemicals hazardous to the health of humans, animals, and the environment. Examples include cleaners, polishes, antifreeze, used motor oil, pesticides, batteries, paints, paint thinners, furniture strippers, and some personal grooming products.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of “assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.