Dispose of hazardous household waste courtesy of Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful’s annual home hazardous waste collection event is next Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m. to noon at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.
You can register for the event by following this link.
Cobb County‘s weekly newsletter described the event:
You may bring many auto, garden, paint, hobby and pet products that cannot be recycled because they are considered hazardous to the environment.Advertisement
Items accepted and items not accepted
The Keep Cobb Beautiful website posted the following list of times accepted /not accepted:
Accepted Items
Auto Products
|Anti Freeze
|Carburetor Cleaner
|Oil Filters
|Auto Body Filler
|Diesel Fuel
|Power Steering Fluid
|Batteries (Auto/Boat – any type)
|Engine Degreaser
|Radiator Flushes
|Brake Fluid
|Gasoline
|Transmission Fluid
|Car Cleaners, Waxes, Chrome Polish
|Oil (used or unused)
Garden Products
|Fertilizers
|Insecticides
|Rodent Poison
|Fungicides
|Pesticides
|Soil Fumigants
|Herbicides
|Roach/Ant Killer
|Weed Killers
Household Products
|Abrasive Cleaners
|Drain Openers/Cleaners
|Pool Chemicals
|Aerosols
|Fire Extinguishers
|Propane/Compressed Gas Cylinders
|Ammonia-Based Cleaners
|Floor Cleaner & Wax
|Rug & Upholstery Cleaner
|Batteries (any type)
|Fluorescent Lamp Ballasts
|Rust & Spot Remover
|Bleach Cleaners
|Furniture Polish
|Silver Cleaners
|Cooking Oil/Grease
|Kerosene, Lamp Oil
|Smoke Detectors
|Compact Florescent Lights (CFLs)
|Mercury Switches
|Thermometers
|Cosmetics
|Metal Cleaners
|Thermostats
|Degreasers
|Moth Balls
|Toilet Cleaner
|Deodorizers
|Nail Polish & Remover
|Disinfectants
|Oven Cleaner
Paint, Hobby & Pet Products
|Adhesives
|Lacquer, Stain
|Propane tanks
|Caulks, Glue, Cement
|Mineral Spirits
|Resins, Epoxy
|Chemistry Sets
|Model Airplane Paint
|Rubber Cement Thinner
|Driveway Sealer
|Paint (latex & oil based)
|Rust Proofing Products
|Flea Collars
|Paint Remover/Stripper
|Turpentine
|Flea Powder, Sprays, Shampoos
|Paint Thinners
|Varnishes
|Helium Tanks
|Photographic Chemicals & Solutions
|Wood Preservatives
Items Not Accepted
|Agricultural Waste
|Ammunition
|Appliances**
|Bio-hazardous or Bio-medical Waste
|Controlled Substances*
|Electronics**
|Explosives
|Medications of any type*
|Radioactive Materials
|Syringes/Needles
|Tires
|Trash
*These items can be disposed of at our Medication Take Back Day.
** These items can be disposed of at our Community Recycling Event.
