Dispose of hazardous household waste courtesy of Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful’s annual home hazardous waste collection event is next Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m. to noon at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

You can register for the event by following this link.

Cobb County‘s weekly newsletter described the event:

You may bring many auto, garden, paint, hobby and pet products that cannot be recycled because they are considered hazardous to the environment.

Items accepted and items not accepted

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website posted the following list of times accepted /not accepted:

Accepted Items

Auto Products

Anti Freeze Carburetor Cleaner Oil Filters Auto Body Filler Diesel Fuel Power Steering Fluid Batteries (Auto/Boat – any type) Engine Degreaser Radiator Flushes Brake Fluid Gasoline Transmission Fluid Car Cleaners, Waxes, Chrome Polish Oil (used or unused)

Garden Products

Fertilizers Insecticides Rodent Poison Fungicides Pesticides Soil Fumigants Herbicides Roach/Ant Killer Weed Killers

Household Products

Abrasive Cleaners Drain Openers/Cleaners Pool Chemicals Aerosols Fire Extinguishers Propane/Compressed Gas Cylinders Ammonia-Based Cleaners Floor Cleaner & Wax Rug & Upholstery Cleaner Batteries (any type) Fluorescent Lamp Ballasts Rust & Spot Remover Bleach Cleaners Furniture Polish Silver Cleaners Cooking Oil/Grease Kerosene, Lamp Oil Smoke Detectors Compact Florescent Lights (CFLs) Mercury Switches Thermometers Cosmetics Metal Cleaners Thermostats Degreasers Moth Balls Toilet Cleaner Deodorizers Nail Polish & Remover Disinfectants Oven Cleaner

Paint, Hobby & Pet Products

Adhesives Lacquer, Stain Propane tanks Caulks, Glue, Cement Mineral Spirits Resins, Epoxy Chemistry Sets Model Airplane Paint Rubber Cement Thinner Driveway Sealer Paint (latex & oil based) Rust Proofing Products Flea Collars Paint Remover/Stripper Turpentine Flea Powder, Sprays, Shampoos Paint Thinners Varnishes Helium Tanks Photographic Chemicals & Solutions Wood Preservatives

Items Not Accepted

Agricultural Waste Ammunition Appliances** Bio-hazardous or Bio-medical Waste Controlled Substances* Electronics** Explosives Medications of any type* Radioactive Materials Syringes/Needles Tires Trash

*These items can be disposed of at our Medication Take Back Day.

** These items can be disposed of at our Community Recycling Event.