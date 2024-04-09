A food forest, an honor for Sweetwater Mission, and a cleanup at Escalade

Barry Krebs, a well-known active volunteer for multiple community efforts in South Cobb, periodically sends short reports with photos of everything from cleanup events to awards given to volunteers and nonprofits.

He recently submitted three reports of events in Cobb County: the Riverside food forest, cleanup at Escalade of Mableton, and honors received by Sweetwater Mission. All the wonderful photos were provided by Barry.

Be sure to look at all three of the events that highlight important community service for Cobb and nearby areas.

Food Forest on Riverside Parkway

Barry reported on the food forest installed on Riverside Parkway:

Advertisement

We had a wonderful time planting a food forest on 3/24/24. We appreciate MyGreenEarth for leading the addition of plum trees, blueberry bushes, serviceberry bushes, a pollinator garden. We appreciate Keep Cobb Beautiful and the Lions for leading the removal of lots of litter and dumped items from the wooded area behind the buildings. The strong young backs from Kennesaw State and Georgia State volunteers were greatly appreciated too. Many thanks to Austell Community Taskforce Cobb County Parks Dept, Mulberry And Muscadine Landscaping, RCE Greater Atlanta, EcoAddendum Unearthing, Farm & Market Community Foodscapes and Ty Ty Plant Nursery, LLC. Our local volunteers were a tremendous help as well. Come check out our work at 875 Riverside Parkway in Austell.

A cleanup at Escalades of Mableton

Barry wrote:

The Friends Of Mableton and Lions Club assisted the Escalade HOA with their

first ever litter cleanup of Burrus Lane, James Road and Factory Shoals

Road. We were able to remove 18 bags of litter. We especially appreciate

Cheryl Davis who organized the event. If she can get some support from her

Escalades Of Mableton HOA, they will be adopting Burrus Lane.



If you are interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please reach out to Dawn

at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will supply you with the

grabbers, bags and safety vests.

Honors for Sweetwater Mission

Barry sent the following report:

Sweetwater Mission was honored at the State Capitol Building receiving Senate Resolution award with State Senator Michael Rhett for 56 years of servicing our communities. Even Governor Brian Kemp stepped in for a photograph too. Sweetwater Mission would like to thank everyone throughout the years who had a part of this great accomplishment. They are especially appreciative of their outstanding volunteers and partners.