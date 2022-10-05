Hot Topics

Keep Cobb Beautiful’s Fall Community Recycling Event Saturday October 15

Welcome to Cobb County brick sign at Henderson Road on Veterans MemorialCobb County welcome sign (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 5, 2022

Keep Cobb Beautiful‘s Fall Community Recycling event will take place next Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008.

Here is a description of things that are accepted and things that are not accepted, reprinted from the Cobb County website:

Accepted Items

Paper Shredding

Protect against identity theft by having documents shredded securely on-site by a licensed, bonded and locally-owned shredding company.  Medical bills, bank and credit card statements, checks, and documents that contain PERSONAL OR SENSITIVE information  is ideal for this event.  Please remove all paper clips/binder clips.  Staples are OK. 

To maintain this FREE service for our residents, please read and abide by these rules:

  • NO file folders, glossy paper, magazines, junk mail, periodicals, newspaper, books,  CDs, DVDs, or binders will be accepted.
  • LIMIT of 10 (TEN) small boxes/banker boxes/kitchen size bags per vehicle will be enforced.  Small plastic bins/recycled bags are acceptable and will be placed BACK into vehicle after emptying.  Large containers/boxes/construction type bags will be REJECTED.
  • We want to serve ALL visitors in a SAFE manner within a short allotted timeframe.   When you park your car, you are in front of heavy duty, hazardous and loud machinery with people dashing back and forth collecting from cars.  STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE.  YOU MAY NOT get out or hold up the line to watch your items be shredded. 
  • Be prepared to unlock your trunk/doors.  WE WILL REMOVE the boxes/bags from your vehicle.  Emptied bags/boxes may be placed back into your vehicle.  We may keep the plastic bags for the Hefty® EnergyBag®  program.
  • PRESORT your documents BEFORE your arrival (remove any trash/glass, etc.,) this is a hazard to the machinery and everyone on-site.  Boxes/bags that have items that cannot be shredded will be left in your vehicle.  You will NOT be allowed to sort through bags/boxes on site.

Hefty® EnergyBag® Plastics Program (hard-to-recycle plastics)

We will be  accepting hard-to-recycle plastics (see below) in the orange Hefty® EnergyBag®.   PLEASE have all qualified items placed in the orange Hefty® EnergyBag® for drop off.  There is no limit.  These bags are located for purchase in our local Cobb County Kroger stores. 

Candy wrappers (no metal foil)Chip Bags/Snack bags or wrappers (no metal foil)Coffee pods (no coffee grinds/no metal foil)
Condiment packets (no metal foil)Clean Foam cups/Clean foam-to-go containersFoam packing peanuts
Frozen fruit bagsFrozen potato bagsFrozen vegetable bags
Granola/Energy/Protein bar wrappers (no metal foil)Juice pouches (no metal foil)Laundry pouches
Microwavable pouchesPlastic cheese bagsPlastic cups, plates bowls (no #1 PET)*
Plastic deli wrap/trays (remove pad)Plastic liners from powder mixesPlastic pet food bags (no paper)*
Plastic film grocery/shopping bagsPlastic straws/plastic stir sticks (no wood)Plastic utensils
Plastic toothpaste tubes (no metal foil)Pudding cups (no metal foil)Salad bags, Snack bags, Self-sealing bags
Snack bagsSelf-sealing bagsSqueezable pouches (no metal foil)
Stand-up pouches (no metal foil)Polystyrene  (break down to fit into the bag) 

Electronics

Don’t see your item – contact us!

Computer MonitorsVideo MachinesTelephonesCD PlayersCell Phones
Microwave OvensAlarm ClocksTesting & Networking EquipmentCircuit BoardsRechargeable Batteries
Computer CPU’sDisk DrivesCamerasPortable RadiosCables & Cords
StereosVCRsCB RadiosElectrical PanelsProjectors
ToastersCan OpenersModemsTypewritersKeyboards
LaptopsFloppy DrivesComputer MiceUPS Battery Back-Up8-Tracks (Reel to Reel Tape)
Copiers &  PrintersVideo CamerasRecord PlayersFax MachinesScanners 
SteelAluminumCast IronHard DrivesGaming Systems
*Each CRT TV $10  CASH only**Each CRT MONITOR $10 CASH only*Stoves & OvensWashers & DryersWater Heaters
RefrigeratorsGrillsLawn EquipmentFlat Screen TVFlat Screen Monitors

Items Not Accepted

Batteries*Furniture***Rags/Glass***
Bio-hazardous wasteHousehold fixtures (cabinet, door, window, etc.)***Plumbing fixtures (pipe, toilet, sink)***
Household items***Household hazardous waste (oil, paint, fuel, etc.)* 
FirearmsLight bulbs* 
Flip flop shoes***Mattress/Box Springs *** 

 *These items can be disposed of at our Household Hazardous Waste Event.

***These items can be taken to the Cobb County Transfer Station located at 1897 County Services Road, Marietta  (770-485-8940).  Call for fees and hours of operation.

Please consider a donation to Keep Cobb Beautiful, Inc.

You can make a donation by following this link

