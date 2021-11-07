Recycle those hard-to-recycle items at Keep Cobb Beautiful Fall Community Recycling event

If you have papers to be shredded, electronic items (anything with a cord), clean and reusable household goods, and a number of other things that you need to get rid of, but don’t want to relegate to the landfill, come to the Keep Cobb Beautiful Fall Community Recycling event (you can follow this link for completed details about what items are accepted at the event).

It will take place next Saturday, November 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.

Instruction for shredding items

If you have shredding you want to bring to the event, here are the instructions reprinted from the Keep Cobb Beautiful website:

Protect against identity theft by having documents shredded securely on-site by a licensed, bonded and locally-owned shredding company. Medical bills, bank and credit card statements, checks, and documents that contain PERSONAL OR SENSITIVE information is ideal for this event. Please remove all paper clips/binder clips. Staples are OK. To maintain this FREE service for our residents, please read and abide by these rules** **NO file folders, glossy paper, magazines, junk mail, periodicals, newspaper, books, CDs, DVDs, or binders will be accepted. **LIMIT of 10 (TEN) small boxes/banker boxes/kitchen size bags per vehicle will be enforced. Small plastic bins/recycled bags are acceptable and will be placed BACK into vehicle after emptying. Large containers/boxes/construction type bags will be REJECTED. **We want to serve ALL visitors in a SAFE manner within a short allotted timeframe. When you park your car, you are in front of heavy duty, hazardous and loud machinery with people dashing back and forth collecting from cars. STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE. YOU MAY NOT get out or hold up the line to watch your items be shredded. **Be prepared to unlock your trunk/doors. WE WILL REMOVE the boxes/bags from your vehicle. Emptied bags/boxes may be placed back into your vehicle. We may keep the plastic bags for the Hefty® EnergyBag® program. **PRESORT your documents BEFORE your arrival (remove any trash/glass, etc.,) this is a hazard to the machinery and everyone on-site. Boxes/bags that have items that cannot be shredded will be left in your vehicle. You will NOT be allowed to sort through bags/boxes on site.

For a complete list of things that will be accepted at the event, and things which will not be accepted, please follow this link to the Keep Cobb Beautiful page for the recycling and shredding.