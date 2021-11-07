Cobb Weather November 7: Frost advisory until 9 a.m.

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, the frost advisory for Cobb County and much of northwest Georgia will continue until 9 a.m.

The forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 64. We should have winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Areas of frost. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Veterans Day A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.