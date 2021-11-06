Cobb Library’s Graphic Novel Book Club to discuss Hawkeye on Google Meet on November 22

The Cobb County Public Library hosts a virtual Graphic Novel Book Club on Google Meet, and the novels discussed are available both as hardcopy books from the library, and on the library website in digital form.

This month the discussion will be of Marvel’s Hawkeye, soon to be a Disney+ streaming video series.

Here’s the announcement of the November 22 5 p.m. meeting from the Cobb Library Instagram page:

Graphic novel book club wants everyone to be ready for Disney+’s long awaited Hawkeye series, so we will be studying Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye Volume 1: My Life as a Weapon. This Eisner Award winning series explores how an average guy can be an Avenger.

We will be meeting at 5 pm on Monday, November 22 via Google Meet. The book is available as an eBook through Libby/OverDrive as well as a regular print book. To learn more or attend the program, visit cobbcat.org/events (link in bio)

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.