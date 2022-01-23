Cobb Library’s Graphic Novel Club to discuss March: Book 2 by John Lewis

The Cobb Public Library‘s Graphic Novel Book Club will meet virtually tomorrow night to discuss the graphic work by the late John Lewis, March: Book 2. The meetings are held on the fourth Monday of the month.

This meeting is Monday January 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Details on how to join are in their announcement, reprinted below:

In January, we will read John Lewis’ March: Book 2. In this edition, Congressman John Lewis, an American icon and one of the key figures of the civil rights movement, continues his award-winning graphic novel trilogy with co-writer Andrew Aydin and artist Nate Powell, inspired by a 1950s comic book that helped prepare his own generation to join the struggle. After the success of the Nashville sit-in campaign, John Lewis is more committed than ever to changing the world through nonviolence — but as he and his fellow Freedom Riders board a bus into the vicious heart of the deep south, they will be tested like never before. Faced with beatings, police brutality, imprisonment, arson, and even murder, the movement’s young activists place their lives on the line while internal conflicts threaten to tear them apart. Find it here on Overdrive: https://cobbcounty.overdrive.com/media/5836059 Click Here to Register for the Program (https://forms.gle/7G5zMx9rtwkj2fQd6) Click Here to Attend the Program (https://meet.google.com/ctm-nkzi-oko?hs=122&authuser=0)

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.