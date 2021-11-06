School-aged COVID case rate in Cobb continues to decline

With a couple of ups and downs, we’ve settled back into the downward trend in the schooled-aged rate of COVID-19 in Cobb County, according to figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The rate of transmission is still considered high, but decreased among public-school aged and college aged residents, and has dropped to the moderately high range for preschoolers.

The School Aged COVID-19 Surveillance Report is issued every Friday by the Georgia Department of Public Health and breaks down the age groups into preschool (0-4 years of age), public school aged (5-17 years of age) and college aged (17-22 years of age).

The full report includes the case rates broken down by county, and a collection of statewide statistics (case rate, number of cases, positive tests, hospitalizations, deaths).

In the preschool age category (0-4 years old) there were 36 cases in Cobb County over the past 14 days. That yields a 14-day case rate per 100,000 of population of 77, dropping preschoolers in Cobb from the High to the Moderately High category.

In Cobb’s public school aged population this week there were 256 cases per 100,000 of population over the past 14 days. That yields a 14-day case rate per 100,000 of population of 194, still high, but falling.

The 14-day rate per 100,000 of population for college undergraduate-aged residents of Cobb decreased from 312 to 178.

About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.