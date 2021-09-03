Hot Topics

Cobb County School District cumulative COVID cases now at 3744

TOPICS:
coronavirus imposed on Cobb County School District signagePhoto by Larry Johnson composited with public domain image from the CDC (created by LFJ)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 3, 2021

The Cobb County School District reported today in their weekly update that the number of cumulative COVID cases has now reached 3744 since July 1, and 3635 since school opened on August 2 with 937 of the cases currently active.

Of the active cases, 415 are in elementary schools, 258 in middle schools, and 264 in high schools.

Elementary SchoolsActiveCumulative
Acworth Intermediate930
Addison112
Argyle27
Austell414
Baker1066
Bells Ferry426
Belmont Hills15
Big Shanty Inter.17
Birney417
Blackwell729
Brumby1134
Bryant828
Bullard1137
Chalker722
Cheatham Hill832
City View827
Clarkdale321
Clay Harmony Leland515
Compton314
Davis1249
Dowell1569
Due West410
East Side12118
Eastvalley318
Elementary Virtual Program00
Fair Oaks111
Ford1649
Frey1146
Garrison Mill334
Green Acres57
Haven at Skyview02
Hayes1142
Hendricks713
Hollydale223
Keheley711
Kemp19
Kennesaw Primary112
Kincaid213
King Springs835
LaBelle15
Lewis1125
Mableton428
McCall Primary18
Milford210
Mount Bethel833
Mountain View828
Murdock440
Nicholson1124
Nickajack1475
Norton Park620
Pickett’s Mill1019
Pitner327
Powder Springs940
Powers Ferry27
Riverside211
Rocky Mount931
Russell06
Sanders022
Sedalia Park230
Shallowford Falls58
Smyrna725
Sope Creek1942
South Cobb Early Learning Center01
Still641
Teasley216
Timber Ridge512
Tritt517
Varner1525
Vaughan1643
Middle SchoolsActiveCumulative
Awtrey722
Barber666
Campbell1840
Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle00
Cooper345
Daniell1135
Dickerson1326
Dodgen735
Durham421
East Cobb1232
Floyd111
Garrett1952
Griffin1550
Hightower Trail420
Lindley2558
Lindley 6th Grade Academy514
Lost Mountain636
Lovinggood1324
Mabry1940
McCleskey2253
McClure835
Palmer520
Pearson616
Pine Mountain530
Simpson626
Smitha726
Tapp1134
High SchoolsActiveCumulative
Allatoona2784
Campbell1767
Cobb Horizon17
Cobb Online Learning Academy – High00
Harrison1957
Hillgrove1869
Kell1538
Kennesaw Mountain650
Lassiter1149
McEachern2782
North Cobb1965
Osborne1038
Pebblebrook1556
Pope1333
South Cobb746
Sprayberry26146
Walton2188
Wheeler1260
Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Cobb County School District cumulative COVID cases now at 3744"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.