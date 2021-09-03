Cobb County School District cumulative COVID cases now at 3744

The Cobb County School District reported today in their weekly update that the number of cumulative COVID cases has now reached 3744 since July 1, and 3635 since school opened on August 2 with 937 of the cases currently active.
Of the active cases, 415 are in elementary schools, 258 in middle schools, and 264 in high schools.
|Elementary Schools
|Active
|Cumulative
|Acworth Intermediate
|9
|30
|Addison
|1
|12
|Argyle
|2
|7
|Austell
|4
|14
|Baker
|10
|66
|Bells Ferry
|4
|26
|Belmont Hills
|1
|5
|Big Shanty Inter.
|1
|7
|Birney
|4
|17
|Blackwell
|7
|29
|Brumby
|11
|34
|Bryant
|8
|28
|Bullard
|11
|37
|Chalker
|7
|22
|Cheatham Hill
|8
|32
|City View
|8
|27
|Clarkdale
|3
|21
|Clay Harmony Leland
|5
|15
|Compton
|3
|14
|Davis
|12
|49
|Dowell
|15
|69
|Due West
|4
|10
|East Side
|12
|118
|Eastvalley
|3
|18
|Elementary Virtual Program
|0
|0
|Fair Oaks
|1
|11
|Ford
|16
|49
|Frey
|11
|46
|Garrison Mill
|3
|34
|Green Acres
|5
|7
|Haven at Skyview
|0
|2
|Hayes
|11
|42
|Hendricks
|7
|13
|Hollydale
|2
|23
|Keheley
|7
|11
|Kemp
|1
|9
|Kennesaw Primary
|1
|12
|Kincaid
|2
|13
|King Springs
|8
|35
|LaBelle
|1
|5
|Lewis
|11
|25
|Mableton
|4
|28
|McCall Primary
|1
|8
|Milford
|2
|10
|Mount Bethel
|8
|33
|Mountain View
|8
|28
|Murdock
|4
|40
|Nicholson
|11
|24
|Nickajack
|14
|75
|Norton Park
|6
|20
|Pickett’s Mill
|10
|19
|Pitner
|3
|27
|Powder Springs
|9
|40
|Powers Ferry
|2
|7
|Riverside
|2
|11
|Rocky Mount
|9
|31
|Russell
|0
|6
|Sanders
|0
|22
|Sedalia Park
|2
|30
|Shallowford Falls
|5
|8
|Smyrna
|7
|25
|Sope Creek
|19
|42
|South Cobb Early Learning Center
|0
|1
|Still
|6
|41
|Teasley
|2
|16
|Timber Ridge
|5
|12
|Tritt
|5
|17
|Varner
|15
|25
|Vaughan
|16
|43
|Middle Schools
|Active
|Cumulative
|Awtrey
|7
|22
|Barber
|6
|66
|Campbell
|18
|40
|Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle
|0
|0
|Cooper
|3
|45
|Daniell
|11
|35
|Dickerson
|13
|26
|Dodgen
|7
|35
|Durham
|4
|21
|East Cobb
|12
|32
|Floyd
|1
|11
|Garrett
|19
|52
|Griffin
|15
|50
|Hightower Trail
|4
|20
|Lindley
|25
|58
|Lindley 6th Grade Academy
|5
|14
|Lost Mountain
|6
|36
|Lovinggood
|13
|24
|Mabry
|19
|40
|McCleskey
|22
|53
|McClure
|8
|35
|Palmer
|5
|20
|Pearson
|6
|16
|Pine Mountain
|5
|30
|Simpson
|6
|26
|Smitha
|7
|26
|Tapp
|11
|34
|High Schools
|Active
|Cumulative
|Allatoona
|27
|84
|Campbell
|17
|67
|Cobb Horizon
|1
|7
|Cobb Online Learning Academy – High
|0
|0
|Harrison
|19
|57
|Hillgrove
|18
|69
|Kell
|15
|38
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6
|50
|Lassiter
|11
|49
|McEachern
|27
|82
|North Cobb
|19
|65
|Osborne
|10
|38
|Pebblebrook
|15
|56
|Pope
|13
|33
|South Cobb
|7
|46
|Sprayberry
|26
|146
|Walton
|21
|88
|Wheeler
|12
|60
