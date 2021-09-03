Cobb County School District cumulative COVID cases now at 3744

The Cobb County School District reported today in their weekly update that the number of cumulative COVID cases has now reached 3744 since July 1, and 3635 since school opened on August 2 with 937 of the cases currently active.

Of the active cases, 415 are in elementary schools, 258 in middle schools, and 264 in high schools.

Elementary Schools Active Cumulative Acworth Intermediate 9 30 Addison 1 12 Argyle 2 7 Austell 4 14 Baker 10 66 Bells Ferry 4 26 Belmont Hills 1 5 Big Shanty Inter. 1 7 Birney 4 17 Blackwell 7 29 Brumby 11 34 Bryant 8 28 Bullard 11 37 Chalker 7 22 Cheatham Hill 8 32 City View 8 27 Clarkdale 3 21 Clay Harmony Leland 5 15 Compton 3 14 Davis 12 49 Dowell 15 69 Due West 4 10 East Side 12 118 Eastvalley 3 18 Elementary Virtual Program 0 0 Fair Oaks 1 11 Ford 16 49 Frey 11 46 Garrison Mill 3 34 Green Acres 5 7 Haven at Skyview 0 2 Hayes 11 42 Hendricks 7 13 Hollydale 2 23 Keheley 7 11 Kemp 1 9 Kennesaw Primary 1 12 Kincaid 2 13 King Springs 8 35 LaBelle 1 5 Lewis 11 25 Mableton 4 28 McCall Primary 1 8 Milford 2 10 Mount Bethel 8 33 Mountain View 8 28 Murdock 4 40 Nicholson 11 24 Nickajack 14 75 Norton Park 6 20 Pickett’s Mill 10 19 Pitner 3 27 Powder Springs 9 40 Powers Ferry 2 7 Riverside 2 11 Rocky Mount 9 31 Russell 0 6 Sanders 0 22 Sedalia Park 2 30 Shallowford Falls 5 8 Smyrna 7 25 Sope Creek 19 42 South Cobb Early Learning Center 0 1 Still 6 41 Teasley 2 16 Timber Ridge 5 12 Tritt 5 17 Varner 15 25 Vaughan 16 43

Middle Schools Active Cumulative Awtrey 7 22 Barber 6 66 Campbell 18 40 Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle 0 0 Cooper 3 45 Daniell 11 35 Dickerson 13 26 Dodgen 7 35 Durham 4 21 East Cobb 12 32 Floyd 1 11 Garrett 19 52 Griffin 15 50 Hightower Trail 4 20 Lindley 25 58 Lindley 6th Grade Academy 5 14 Lost Mountain 6 36 Lovinggood 13 24 Mabry 19 40 McCleskey 22 53 McClure 8 35 Palmer 5 20 Pearson 6 16 Pine Mountain 5 30 Simpson 6 26 Smitha 7 26 Tapp 11 34

High Schools Active Cumulative Allatoona 27 84 Campbell 17 67 Cobb Horizon 1 7 Cobb Online Learning Academy – High 0 0 Harrison 19 57 Hillgrove 18 69 Kell 15 38 Kennesaw Mountain 6 50 Lassiter 11 49 McEachern 27 82 North Cobb 19 65 Osborne 10 38 Pebblebrook 15 56 Pope 13 33 South Cobb 7 46 Sprayberry 26 146 Walton 21 88 Wheeler 12 60