GDPH reports an astonishing 14-day case rate of 1,434 per 100,000 for Cobb 5-17 year olds

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported an astonishing case rate of 1,434 per 100,000 over a 14-day period among Cobb County’s school aged children, a 56 percent increase since last week.

By comparison, the case rate for Cobb’s overall population over the same period is 814.

In addition to the weekly numbers from the Cobb County School District, the Georgia Department of Public Health posts weekly updates on school-aged residents who test positive for COVID-19.

The GDPH breaks the date down by age range instead of by school.

This latest report was released on September 2, and while the 0-4 preschool age group showed a decline in cases over a one-week persion, the age group that includes elementary, middle, and high school students jumped from 918 last week to 1434 this week, for a 56 percent increase in case rate.

Statewide story in two charts

Meanwhile on a statewide level two charts indicate just how bad the numbers are moving as the school year has barely begun.

Charts from the Georgia Department of Public Health