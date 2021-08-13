Hot Topics

UPDATE: Sharp rise in COVID cases in Cobb schools: now at 822

coronavirus image -- a white sphere with red corona spikes emanating outwardThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (public domain image)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 13, 2021

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Cobb County School District has risen rapidly over the past week against a backdrop of controversy over the CCSD’s refusal to follow CDC recommendations on masking and quarantine protocols. The active cases now stands at 822.

The CCSD posts the number of active cases on its website each Friday.

East Side Elementary School, which sent its 5th grade class home because of COVID cases, now has 46 active and 49 cumulative cases of COVID-19, by far the largest number in any single school.

Elementary SchoolsActiveCumulative
Acworth Intermediate1010
Addison13
Argyle00
Austell68
Baker57
Bells Ferry88
Belmont Hills13
Big Shanty Inter.24
Birney310
Blackwell24
Brumby12
Bryant68
Bullard57
Chalker33
Cheatham Hill910
City View56
Clarkdale77
Clay Harmony Leland56
Compton55
Davis99
Dowell1015
Due West00
East Side4649
Eastvalley711
Elementary Virtual Program00
Fair Oaks11
Ford45
Frey813
Garrison Mill22
Green Acres00
Haven at Skyview00
Hayes56
Hendricks12
Hollydale66
Keheley01
Kemp22
Kennesaw Primary56
Kincaid35
King Springs79
LaBelle00
Lewis45
Mableton13
McCall Primary33
Milford34
Mount Bethel56
Mountain View79
Murdock813
Nicholson00
Nickajack1212
Norton Park23
Pickett’s Mill33
Pitner49
Powder Springs88
Powers Ferry00
Riverside23
Rocky Mount910
Russell11
Sanders611
Sedalia Park88
Shallowford Falls11
Smyrna37
Sope Creek22
South Cobb Early Learning Center00
Still55
Teasley46
Timber Ridge56
Tritt66
Varner23
Vaughan55
Middle SchoolsActiveCumulative
Awtrey33
Barber88
Campbell37
Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle00
Cooper45
Daniell56
Dickerson23
Dodgen48
Durham15
East Cobb34
Floyd34
Garrett45
Griffin910
Hightower Trail47
Lindley34
Lindley 6th Grade Academy13
Lost Mountain310
Lovinggood22
Mabry22
McCleskey66
McClure48
Palmer17
Pearson11
Pine Mountain610
Simpson33
Smitha44
Tapp23
High SchoolsActiveCumulative
Allatoona1316
Campbell1314
Cobb Horizon22
Cobb Online Learning Academy – High00
Harrison66
Hillgrove1219
Kell14
Kennesaw Mountain613
Lassiter712
McEachern510
North Cobb69
Osborne45
Pebblebrook99
Pope811
South Cobb1111
Sprayberry1219
Walton1317
Wheeler1316

This page was updated August 13th, 2021.

2 Comments on "UPDATE: Sharp rise in COVID cases in Cobb schools: now at 822"

  1. Concerned Parent | August 13, 2021 at 10:50 am | Reply

    The total number just changed to 822 they did not add correctly. 551 new cases a rise of 297%.

