UPDATE: Sharp rise in COVID cases in Cobb schools: now at 822

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Cobb County School District has risen rapidly over the past week against a backdrop of controversy over the CCSD’s refusal to follow CDC recommendations on masking and quarantine protocols. The active cases now stands at 822.

The CCSD posts the number of active cases on its website each Friday.

East Side Elementary School, which sent its 5th grade class home because of COVID cases, now has 46 active and 49 cumulative cases of COVID-19, by far the largest number in any single school.

Elementary Schools Active Cumulative Acworth Intermediate 10 10 Addison 1 3 Argyle 0 0 Austell 6 8 Baker 5 7 Bells Ferry 8 8 Belmont Hills 1 3 Big Shanty Inter. 2 4 Birney 3 10 Blackwell 2 4 Brumby 1 2 Bryant 6 8 Bullard 5 7 Chalker 3 3 Cheatham Hill 9 10 City View 5 6 Clarkdale 7 7 Clay Harmony Leland 5 6 Compton 5 5 Davis 9 9 Dowell 10 15 Due West 0 0 East Side 46 49 Eastvalley 7 11 Elementary Virtual Program 0 0 Fair Oaks 1 1 Ford 4 5 Frey 8 13 Garrison Mill 2 2 Green Acres 0 0 Haven at Skyview 0 0 Hayes 5 6 Hendricks 1 2 Hollydale 6 6 Keheley 0 1 Kemp 2 2 Kennesaw Primary 5 6 Kincaid 3 5 King Springs 7 9 LaBelle 0 0 Lewis 4 5 Mableton 1 3 McCall Primary 3 3 Milford 3 4 Mount Bethel 5 6 Mountain View 7 9 Murdock 8 13 Nicholson 0 0 Nickajack 12 12 Norton Park 2 3 Pickett’s Mill 3 3 Pitner 4 9 Powder Springs 8 8 Powers Ferry 0 0 Riverside 2 3 Rocky Mount 9 10 Russell 1 1 Sanders 6 11 Sedalia Park 8 8 Shallowford Falls 1 1 Smyrna 3 7 Sope Creek 2 2 South Cobb Early Learning Center 0 0 Still 5 5 Teasley 4 6 Timber Ridge 5 6 Tritt 6 6 Varner 2 3 Vaughan 5 5

Middle Schools Active Cumulative Awtrey 3 3 Barber 8 8 Campbell 3 7 Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle 0 0 Cooper 4 5 Daniell 5 6 Dickerson 2 3 Dodgen 4 8 Durham 1 5 East Cobb 3 4 Floyd 3 4 Garrett 4 5 Griffin 9 10 Hightower Trail 4 7 Lindley 3 4 Lindley 6th Grade Academy 1 3 Lost Mountain 3 10 Lovinggood 2 2 Mabry 2 2 McCleskey 6 6 McClure 4 8 Palmer 1 7 Pearson 1 1 Pine Mountain 6 10 Simpson 3 3 Smitha 4 4 Tapp 2 3

High Schools Active Cumulative Allatoona 13 16 Campbell 13 14 Cobb Horizon 2 2 Cobb Online Learning Academy – High 0 0 Harrison 6 6 Hillgrove 12 19 Kell 1 4 Kennesaw Mountain 6 13 Lassiter 7 12 McEachern 5 10 North Cobb 6 9 Osborne 4 5 Pebblebrook 9 9 Pope 8 11 South Cobb 11 11 Sprayberry 12 19 Walton 13 17 Wheeler 13 16

This page was updated August 13th, 2021.