UPDATE: Sharp rise in COVID cases in Cobb schools: now at 822

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Cobb County School District has risen rapidly over the past week against a backdrop of controversy over the CCSD’s refusal to follow CDC recommendations on masking and quarantine protocols. The active cases now stands at 822.
The CCSD posts the number of active cases on its website each Friday.
East Side Elementary School, which sent its 5th grade class home because of COVID cases, now has 46 active and 49 cumulative cases of COVID-19, by far the largest number in any single school.
|Elementary Schools
|Active
|Cumulative
|Acworth Intermediate
|10
|10
|Addison
|1
|3
|Argyle
|0
|0
|Austell
|6
|8
|Baker
|5
|7
|Bells Ferry
|8
|8
|Belmont Hills
|1
|3
|Big Shanty Inter.
|2
|4
|Birney
|3
|10
|Blackwell
|2
|4
|Brumby
|1
|2
|Bryant
|6
|8
|Bullard
|5
|7
|Chalker
|3
|3
|Cheatham Hill
|9
|10
|City View
|5
|6
|Clarkdale
|7
|7
|Clay Harmony Leland
|5
|6
|Compton
|5
|5
|Davis
|9
|9
|Dowell
|10
|15
|Due West
|0
|0
|East Side
|46
|49
|Eastvalley
|7
|11
|Elementary Virtual Program
|0
|0
|Fair Oaks
|1
|1
|Ford
|4
|5
|Frey
|8
|13
|Garrison Mill
|2
|2
|Green Acres
|0
|0
|Haven at Skyview
|0
|0
|Hayes
|5
|6
|Hendricks
|1
|2
|Hollydale
|6
|6
|Keheley
|0
|1
|Kemp
|2
|2
|Kennesaw Primary
|5
|6
|Kincaid
|3
|5
|King Springs
|7
|9
|LaBelle
|0
|0
|Lewis
|4
|5
|Mableton
|1
|3
|McCall Primary
|3
|3
|Milford
|3
|4
|Mount Bethel
|5
|6
|Mountain View
|7
|9
|Murdock
|8
|13
|Nicholson
|0
|0
|Nickajack
|12
|12
|Norton Park
|2
|3
|Pickett’s Mill
|3
|3
|Pitner
|4
|9
|Powder Springs
|8
|8
|Powers Ferry
|0
|0
|Riverside
|2
|3
|Rocky Mount
|9
|10
|Russell
|1
|1
|Sanders
|6
|11
|Sedalia Park
|8
|8
|Shallowford Falls
|1
|1
|Smyrna
|3
|7
|Sope Creek
|2
|2
|South Cobb Early Learning Center
|0
|0
|Still
|5
|5
|Teasley
|4
|6
|Timber Ridge
|5
|6
|Tritt
|6
|6
|Varner
|2
|3
|Vaughan
|5
|5
|Middle Schools
|Active
|Cumulative
|Awtrey
|3
|3
|Barber
|8
|8
|Campbell
|3
|7
|Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle
|0
|0
|Cooper
|4
|5
|Daniell
|5
|6
|Dickerson
|2
|3
|Dodgen
|4
|8
|Durham
|1
|5
|East Cobb
|3
|4
|Floyd
|3
|4
|Garrett
|4
|5
|Griffin
|9
|10
|Hightower Trail
|4
|7
|Lindley
|3
|4
|Lindley 6th Grade Academy
|1
|3
|Lost Mountain
|3
|10
|Lovinggood
|2
|2
|Mabry
|2
|2
|McCleskey
|6
|6
|McClure
|4
|8
|Palmer
|1
|7
|Pearson
|1
|1
|Pine Mountain
|6
|10
|Simpson
|3
|3
|Smitha
|4
|4
|Tapp
|2
|3
|High Schools
|Active
|Cumulative
|Allatoona
|13
|16
|Campbell
|13
|14
|Cobb Horizon
|2
|2
|Cobb Online Learning Academy – High
|0
|0
|Harrison
|6
|6
|Hillgrove
|12
|19
|Kell
|1
|4
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6
|13
|Lassiter
|7
|12
|McEachern
|5
|10
|North Cobb
|6
|9
|Osborne
|4
|5
|Pebblebrook
|9
|9
|Pope
|8
|11
|South Cobb
|11
|11
|Sprayberry
|12
|19
|Walton
|13
|17
|Wheeler
|13
|16
This page was updated August 13th, 2021.
The total number just changed to 822 they did not add correctly. 551 new cases a rise of 297%.
Thanks! I just checked it out and ran an update.