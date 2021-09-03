Cobb & Douglas Public Health now hiring

Cobb & Douglas Public Health announced on Twitter that they are hiring, and the benefits they describe on their website are impressive, including a defined benefits pension plan, insurance, and paid holidays.

And while many of the jobs are for health professionals, quite a few are for jobs such as maintenance workers and customer service representatives.

CDPH tweeted the following:

#ThisWorkMatters when it comes to serving the Cobb and Douglas Community.

We are looking to fill the following roles:



Health Educator

Social Service Tech

Registered Nurse 1-3

Epidemiologist

and more!https://t.co/XfiMeCdwIo pic.twitter.com/YBrZcMIzrC — C&D Public Health (@CDPHga) September 3, 2021

The Cobb & Douglas Public Health website gave the following pitch for a career in their organization, which include holidays, insurance, and pension:

Are you looking for a rewarding career? Cobb & Douglas Public Health hires you to retire you. We offer a competitive salary and exceptional opportunities, along with excellent benefits, which include:

12 paid holidays, 3 weeks each of annual and 3 weeks of sick leave per year

A defined benefit retirement plan with full vestment after 10 years of full-time employment, including employer match 401k plan

Payroll deductible health benefits (medical, dental, vision, legal, dependent life, AD&D, short and long-term disability, long-term care, etc.)

Medical and Child care spending accounts can be established in addition to deferred compensation options

Flexibility within our core operational hours of Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Promote learning and growth

Employee recognition program

Worksite wellness activities including free immunizations, on-site fitness sessions, educational lunch & learns and activities, an adjustable sit-to-stand desk program, and employee wellness policies.

Diverse workforce. And much more!

About Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Cobb & Douglas Public Health describes its role in the community as follows:

Cobb & Douglas Public Health, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia since 1920, promotes and protects the health and safety of the residents of Cobb and Douglas counties, in partnership with several other agencies. CDPH is committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality, affordable healthcare services. We work to achieve healthy people in healthy communities by preventing epidemics and spread of disease, protecting against environmental hazards, preventing injuries, promoting and encouraging healthy behaviors, responding to disasters, assisting in community recovery, and assuring the quality and accessibility of health care. By excelling at our core responsibilities, we will assist our residents in living healthier, longer and more rewarding lives.