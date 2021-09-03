Brown Bag Lunch Concerts return to Marietta Square

The City of Marietta announced on its website that the Brown Bag Lunch Concerts are scheduled for noon Thursdays on the Square through the month of September.
For more information, and the schedule, read the city’s announcement, reprinted below:
MARIETTA – The Marietta Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce September’s Brown Bag Lunch Concerts will be held on the Square at noon every Thursday beginning on September 2, 2021.
Concert Series Performers:
September 2nd: Ben Bostick
September 9th: Glen Perdew
September 16th: Bottoms Up
September 23rd: Cody Bolden
September 30th: Paul & Leigh Anne Duo
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates
60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income
$ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent
14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher
87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent
18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value
$ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units
26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms
10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income
$ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income
$ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans
3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription
84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
