Brown Bag Lunch Concerts return to Marietta Square

The City of Marietta announced on its website that the Brown Bag Lunch Concerts are scheduled for noon Thursdays on the Square through the month of September.

For more information, and the schedule, read the city’s announcement, reprinted below:

MARIETTA – The Marietta Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce September’s Brown Bag Lunch Concerts will be held on the Square at noon every Thursday beginning on September 2, 2021. Concert Series Performers: September 2nd: Ben Bostick September 9th: Glen Perdew September 16th: Bottoms Up September 23rd: Cody Bolden September 30th: Paul & Leigh Anne Duo

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates

60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income

$ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent

14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher

87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent

18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value

$ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units

26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms

10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income

$ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income

$ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans

3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription

84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates