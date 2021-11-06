Hot Topics

Cobb County Emergency Management and the NWS issue a frost advisory for tonight

Cobb County government building in article about rental assistanceCobb County government building (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 6, 2021

Cobb County posted the following notice on the county’s Facebook page:

FROST ADVISORY
Chilly days are officially here.
Temperatures could be in the mid-30s tonight meaning frost could form in some areas of Cobb County.
Please bring in or protect vegetation that is sensitive to cold temperatures.

The duration of the advisory is from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. overnight, November 7.

The National Weather Service advisory

The National Weather Service also issued the advisory for the same range of hours:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Peachtree City GA
246 PM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

GAZ001>005-007-011>016-019>021-030>032-041>043-052-053-066-067-
070400-
/O.NEW.KFFC.FR.Y.0007.211107T0800Z-211107T1400Z/
Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Gilmer-Chattooga-Gordon-
Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow-Cherokee-Polk-Paulding-
Cobb-Haralson-Carroll-Douglas-Heard-Coweta-Troup-Meriwether-
Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Rome,
Cartersville, Marietta, Carrollton, Douglasville, and Newnan
246 PM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures dropping to the mid 30s will result in areas
  of frost.

* WHERE...Much of west-central and northwest Georgia.

* WHEN...Late tonight into early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill or damage sensitive outdoor
  vegetation if left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
*


