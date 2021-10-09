Cobb Public Library Graphic Novel Book Club to read “Hungry Ghosts” before Halloween

The Cobb County Public Library Graphic Novel Book Club will be preparing for Halloween with a reading of “Hungry Ghosts” by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose. The book club is held via Google Meet on October 25 at 5 – 6 p.m.

Hungry Ghosts, called Hyakumonogatari Kaidankai in Japanese, was a parlor game in the Edo period (1603-1867) in which participants sat in a room full of candles and recited ghost stories. When each story was recited a candle was extinguished until the room was dark.

The Graphic novel by chef Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose is inspired by the game.

The book is available as an eBook through Libby/OverDrive as well as a regular print book, so you have plenty of time to grab the book either digitally or in person and be prepared when the big day comes!

Visit the following instagram link for more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUz3vB5s0zf/

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.