“Couponing in the Digital Age” comes to the Freeman Poole Senior Center

If you’re a couponer (and aged 55 or older), but haven’t yet made the leap from the paper coupon in a folder approach to take advantage of the things that are available with a smart phone or computer, there’s an event coming to the Freeman Poole Senior Center this Thursday to bring you up to speed.

Cobb County posted the follow announcement on their Facebook page:

The Freeman Poole Senior Center will hold a free “Couponing in the Digital Age” 10–11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Advance registration is required. Space is limited to 10 people. This class is about taking couponing to the next level. Couponing has changed and now you can coupon on your phone. There is no need to clip coupons anymore. This class shows you how to use your smart phone to save money. Presented by UGA Cobb County Cooperative Extension. This class is for those 55 and older. Register online at myactivecenter.com. The center is located at 4025 S Hurt Rd, Smyrna. Call 770-801-3400 for further information.

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.