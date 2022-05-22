Next meeting of Cobb Public Library’s virtual Graphic Novel Book Club is Monday May 23

The next meeting of the Cobb Public Library‘s virtual Graphic Novel Book Club will be on Monday April May 23 at 6 p.m. Before you make the assumption that you are “too old” to participate, bear in mind that I’m 70 years old, and a regular participant.

Amanda Sanders, the adult services librarian at South Cobb Regional Library, who hosts the virtual event on Google Meet, described this month’s theme as follows:

Everyone is encouraged to come ready to talk about a graphic novel of their choosing this month​.

Click Here to Register for the Program (https://forms.gle/7G5zMx9rtwkj2fQd6)

Click Here to Attend the Program (https://meet.google.com/ctm-nkzi-oko?hs=122&authuser=0)

About me and graphic novels

I became a fan of graphic novels pretty late in life. In the 1960s, from around the age of 12 to 16, I’d been a fan of Marvel Comics during what comic fans refer to as the “Silver Age.” I lost track of comics by about 1968 or so, and didn’t realize how far the art form had come along until I was about 55 years old, when my son bought me a copy of a volume of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman.

I was hooked.

The Cobb County Public Library hosts its Graphic Novel Book Club on the fourth Monday of each month on Google Meet from 6 to 7 p.m. I’ve been participating for the past few months, where the featured works were the second volume of March by John Lewis, Banned Book Club by Kim Hyun Sook and Ryan Estrada, and Stan Sakai’s popular and long-running series Usagi Yojimbo.